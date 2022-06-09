Nothing Phone 1 Visits NBTC Ahead of July 12 Launch

Nothing Phone 1, the first and upcoming smartphone from UK-based Nothing, has visited Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) ahead of its launch on July 12. Among various other countries, the handset will also be available for purchase in India through Flipkart. Media reports also claim that the phone will be produced locally which could control the costs, and the production of the smartphone is expected to begin soon. The specifications of the handset have also been making rounds on the internet.

As per a tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma, the Nothing Phone 1 has got NBTC certification and bears a model number A063. There is no further information available from the certification. However, the company has already teased that the handset will come with a Snapdragon SoC and will run Nothing OS based on Android. The smartphone is also promised to offer three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates. The phone is also said to have a transparent design.

Nothing Phone 1 will be launched on July 12 at an event in London. It will be launched in India via Flipkart, and is tipped to be produced in India.

Nothing Phone 1 specifications (rumoured)

The Nothing Phone 1 is tipped to run on Android 12-based Nothing OS and may sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. While Nothing hasn't revealed which Qualcomm SoC they will use, the phone is claimed to be powered by a Snapdragon 788G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

For photography, the Nothing Phone 1 is claimed to come equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera. The handset is also said to sport a 32-megapixel front facing camera for selfies and video chats. It is expected to offer 128GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for wireless charging.