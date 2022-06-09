Technology News
loading

Nothing Phone 1 Visits NBTC Ahead of July 12 Launch

The first smartphone from the UK brand will be launched in London.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 9 June 2022 12:47 IST
Nothing Phone 1 Visits NBTC Ahead of July 12 Launch

Nothing Phone 1 is said to have a transparent design

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 1 is expected to run Nothing OS based on Android 12
  • It will be available in India via Flipkart
  • Nothing Phone 1 is tipped to use a Snapdragon SoC

Nothing Phone 1, the first and upcoming smartphone from UK-based Nothing, has visited Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) ahead of its launch on July 12. Among various other countries, the handset will also be available for purchase in India through Flipkart. Media reports also claim that the phone will be produced locally which could control the costs, and the production of the smartphone is expected to begin soon. The specifications of the handset have also been making rounds on the internet.

As per a tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma, the Nothing Phone 1 has got NBTC certification and bears a model number A063. There is no further information available from the certification. However, the company has already teased that the handset will come with a Snapdragon SoC and will run Nothing OS based on Android. The smartphone is also promised to offer three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates. The phone is also said to have a transparent design.

Nothing Phone 1 will be launched on July 12 at an event in London. It will be launched in India via Flipkart, and is tipped to be produced in India.

Nothing Phone 1 specifications (rumoured)

The Nothing Phone 1 is tipped to run on Android 12-based Nothing OS and may sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. While Nothing hasn't revealed which Qualcomm SoC they will use, the phone is claimed to be powered by a Snapdragon 788G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

For photography, the Nothing Phone 1 is claimed to come equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera. The handset is also said to sport a 32-megapixel front facing camera for selfies and video chats. It is expected to offer 128GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for wireless charging.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 1, Nothing Phone 1 Specifications, Nothing
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Twitter Experiments New Feature to Send Reminders on Sale of Limited Edition Products

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 1 Visits NBTC Ahead of July 12 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price Leaked: All Details
  2. Poco F4 5G Confirmed to Have Snapdragon 870 SoC
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Launch Date Set for July 12: All You Need to Know
  4. LG Eclair QP5 Dolby Atmos Soundbar System Review
  5. Moto G42 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Details
  6. Jurassic World Dominion Review: What in the Actual Dino Is Going On?
  7. Moto G62 5G With Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC, Triple Cameras Launched: Details
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. MacBook Air (2022), 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Chips Launched
  10. Realme GT Neo 3T Spotted on India Website Hinting Imminent Launch: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Tab P12 Pro tablet, Yoga AIO 7 Desktop Launched in India: All Details
  2. Twitter Pulled 9to5Mac, XDA Developers Accounts Due to Minimum Age Requirements
  3. MSI Titan, Raider, CreatorPro, Vector Gaming Laptop Lineups Refreshed With Latest Intel, Nvidia Hardware
  4. WhatsApp May Let You Export Chat Backups From Google Drive in Future
  5. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price, Availability Leaked: Here’s All You Need to Know
  6. Garmin Vivosmart 5 With Up To 7 Days Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  7. Microsoft Surface Duo 2 June Update Brings Improved Glance Bar, Slim Pen 2 Functionality
  8. Strange Repeating Fast Radio Burst (FRB) Originating From Distant Galaxy Detected by Scientists
  9. NASA’s Europa Clipper Main Body Completed, Soon to Explore Jupiter’s Moon
  10. Jio-Bp to Set Up EV Charging, Battery Swapping Stations Across 12 Cities in North India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.