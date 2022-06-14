Nothing Phone 1 will be made in India, a company executive has said. Earlier, a tipster claimed that the phones have started being manufactured in Tamil Nadu, which the company has also confirmed. Although the phone will be manufactured in India, its battery is said to be imported from China. The UK brand, led by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, is set to launch its first smartphone on July 12, and the handset will be sold in India via Flipkart.

Manu Sharma, who is Nothing India vice president and general manager, cited his interview in a publication and tweeted that every Nothing Phone 1 sold in India will be manufactured locally. He also highlighted that India is a key market for Nothing. The confirmation comes after a round of rumours where it was claimed that the phone will be manufactured in Tamil Nadu.

We are thrilled to announce that every @Nothing phone (1) sold in India will be manufactured locally.



This is the real start of our journey and we cannot think of a better way to establish ourselves in India, which is a key market for us.https://t.co/6c2RdTWOer — Manu Sharma (@buildingnothing) June 13, 2022

Apart from the Nothing Phone 1's local manufacturing, the executive also said that the company is expanding its customer support in the region for the upcoming Nothing Phone (1). Nothing will be opening over 270 authorised service centres in more than 250 cities and offer “year-round support via the Nothing India channels.” Although the Nothing Phone 1 will be manufactured in India, its battery will be imported from China, tipster Mukul Sharma has claimed.

As mentioned, the Nothing Phone 1 will be launched on July 12. The virtual event called 'Return to Instinct' by Nothing will begin at 8.30pm IST and will be livestreamed via its official YouTube channel. It could be available for pre-booking in India with a token amount of Rs. 2,000 on Flipkart, according to a report. The phone is tipped to get support for 45W fast charging.

