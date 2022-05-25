Nothing Phone 1, the first smartphone from the UK-based electronics company, could launch soon. The date is yet to be officially confirmed by the brand backed by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei, but a fresh leak suggests the Nothing Phone 1 is set to launch on July 21. Price details of the smartphone have also been tipped. The Nothing Phone 1 is expected to arrive as a mid-range offering. The smartphone is teased to have wireless charging support and is said to feature a transparent back.

As per a report by German publication All Round PC, Nothing Phone 1 is set to launch on July 21. According to the report, the smartphone could be priced around EUR 500 (roughly Rs. 41,400). However, the colour options and RAM and storage configurations of the device are not known at this moment.

Separately, a new tweet by Pei suggests that the Nothing Phone 1 may arrive with support for wireless charging. Like the Nothing Ear 1 truly wireless earbuds, the phone is expected to have a translucent case revealing the internal components.

However, Wallpaper reports that Nothing's head of design, Tom Howard and founder Pei in an interview confirmed the phone's design and a few of its specifications. "There are over 400 components in a smartphone, assembled in layers. We wanted to celebrate the ‘good ones', the things we thought were really interesting to emphasise,” the report quoted Howard as saying. Howard described the manufacturing process of the phone as a "jigsaw puzzle" highlighting cameras, charging coil, and other elements. The smartphone is expected to offer bespoke wallpapers, widgets, sounds, and Nothing OS, which comes with a custom launcher.