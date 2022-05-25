Technology News
loading

Nothing Phone 1 Launch Date, Price Leaked Online; Said to Feature Transparent Design

Nothing Phone 1 could be priced around EUR 500 (roughly Rs. 41,400).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 25 May 2022 14:09 IST
Nothing Phone 1 Launch Date, Price Leaked Online; Said to Feature Transparent Design

Photo Credit: Wallpaper

Nothing Phone 1 is tipped to launch in July this year

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 1 said to have support for wireless charging
  • Nothing Phone 1 is likely to arrive as a mid-range phone
  • The company launched Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds last year

Nothing Phone 1, the first smartphone from the UK-based electronics company, could launch soon. The date is yet to be officially confirmed by the brand backed by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei, but a fresh leak suggests the Nothing Phone 1 is set to launch on July 21. Price details of the smartphone have also been tipped. The Nothing Phone 1 is expected to arrive as a mid-range offering. The smartphone is teased to have wireless charging support and is said to feature a transparent back.

As per a report by German publication All Round PC, Nothing Phone 1 is set to launch on July 21. According to the report, the smartphone could be priced around EUR 500 (roughly Rs. 41,400). However, the colour options and RAM and storage configurations of the device are not known at this moment.

Separately, a new tweet by Pei suggests that the Nothing Phone 1 may arrive with support for wireless charging. Like the Nothing Ear 1 truly wireless earbuds, the phone is expected to have a translucent case revealing the internal components.

However, Wallpaper reports that Nothing's head of design, Tom Howard and founder Pei in an interview confirmed the phone's design and a few of its specifications. "There are over 400 components in a smartphone, assembled in layers. We wanted to celebrate the ‘good ones', the things we thought were really interesting to emphasise,” the report quoted Howard as saying. Howard described the manufacturing process of the phone as a "jigsaw puzzle" highlighting cameras, charging coil, and other elements. The smartphone is expected to offer bespoke wallpapers, widgets, sounds, and Nothing OS, which comes with a custom launcher.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Excellent design, useful controls 
  • Good ANC with two intensity levels 
  • Wireless and fast charging 
  • Decent app 
  • Balanced, detailed sound 
  • Bad
  • Charging case is a bit big 
  • No voice assistant support 
  • Sound falls a bit short on attack and aggression
Read detailed Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 1, Nothing Phone 1 Price, Nothing Phone 1 Specifications, Carl Pei, Tom Howard
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Redmi Note 11SE With Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 1 Launch Date, Price Leaked Online; Said to Feature Transparent Design
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Uber Starts Showing Trip Destinations to Drivers to Reduce Cancellations
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Launch in July, Said to Have Translucent Design
  3. There May Be Invisible Walls In Space, According to New Research
  4. Redmi Note 11SE With Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  5. Xiaomi TV ES Pro 86-Inch With 120Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision Debuts
  6. Canon EOS R7, EOS R10 Mirrorless Cameras Launched in India: Details
  7. Xiaomi K200 All-in-One Laser Printer With NFC Launched
  8. Redmi Note 11T Pro+, Redmi Note 11T Pro Now Official: All Details
  9. DigiLocker Can Now Be Accessed on WhatsApp: How to Use
  10. RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition (2022) With 2.5K Display Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Magenta to Hire Over 340 People Across Roles With New Offices Opening in Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru
  2. Meesho Crosses 6 Lakh Seller Registration, Several Small Businesses Joined E-Commerce Company in 2021
  3. Apple Moving Production to India Carries 'Potential Geopolitical Risks': Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. Oppo Reno 8 Pro India Launch Tipped for Mid-June, Colours, Storage Configuration Revealed
  5. Samsung, Stellantis to Build EV Battery Plant in Indiana, Company’s Second in North America
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Launch Date, Price Leaked Online; Said to Feature Transparent Design
  7. Redmi Note 11SE With Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Logitech Launches MX Mechanical, MX Mechanical Mini Keyboards and MX Master 3S Mouse: Details
  9. Bitcoin Not Practical as Payment Mode, Says British Central Bank Governor Andrew Bailey
  10. Xiaomi K200 All-in-One Laser Printer With NFC, Drag-and-Drop Functionality Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.