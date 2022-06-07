Nothing Phone 1 will be launched soon, the UK-based company has confirmed on Monday. The exact launch date is not shared by the Nothing brand backed by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei. However, the display specifications of the phone have surfaced online ahead of it. The Nothing Phone 1 is tipped to feature a 6.55-inch OLED display. The handset could sport a flat panel without a chin. The upcoming phone is teased to have wireless charging support and is confirmed to have a transparent back. In India, the handset will be available through Flipkart.

The company, in a tweet, has said “This week”, hinting at the launch of Nothing Phone 1. Nothing, however, didn't mention the exact launch date and key specifications of the smartphone.

Separately, tipster TechDroider (@techdroider) suggested the display details of Nothing Phone 1 on Twitter. As per the leak, the handset will pack a 6.55-inch OLED display with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution. The display panel is said to have flat edges and is expected to come without a chin. This could offer a full-screen experience for the user.

Nothing had recently teased the Nothing Phone 1 revealing the presence of Qualcomm's Snapdragon SoC on the smartphone. It is confirmed to run on Nothing OS based on Android. The handset will come with support for wireless charging and will have a translucent case like the Nothing Ear 1 truly wireless earbuds, showing the internal components.

A previous report indicated that Nothing Phone 1 will be unveiled on July 21. As per the report, it could be priced around EUR 500 (roughly Rs. 41,400).

Nothing Phone 1 is confirmed to be available for purchase in India via Flipkart. The company first partnered with the e-commerce major for selling the Nothing Ear 1 earbuds last year. Flipkart had created a dedicated webpage to tease the launch of the upcoming phone.

