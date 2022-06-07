Technology News
loading

Nothing Phone 1 Launch Could Be Announced This Week, Display Specifications Tipped

Nothing Phone 1 is said to feature a 6.55-inch OLED display.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 7 June 2022 10:55 IST
Nothing Phone 1 Launch Could Be Announced This Week, Display Specifications Tipped

Photo Credit: Wallpaper

Nothing Phone 1 will feature a transparent back

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 1 will come with company's Nothing OS on top
  • Past leak suggested July 21 launch date for the smartphone
  • Nothing Phone 1 will have support for wireless charging

Nothing Phone 1 will be launched soon, the UK-based company has confirmed on Monday. The exact launch date is not shared by the Nothing brand backed by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei. However, the display specifications of the phone have surfaced online ahead of it. The Nothing Phone 1 is tipped to feature a 6.55-inch OLED display. The handset could sport a flat panel without a chin. The upcoming phone is teased to have wireless charging support and is confirmed to have a transparent back. In India, the handset will be available through Flipkart.

The company, in a tweet, has said “This week”, hinting at the launch of Nothing Phone 1. Nothing, however, didn't mention the exact launch date and key specifications of the smartphone.

Separately, tipster TechDroider (@techdroider) suggested the display details of Nothing Phone 1 on Twitter. As per the leak, the handset will pack a 6.55-inch OLED display with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution. The display panel is said to have flat edges and is expected to come without a chin. This could offer a full-screen experience for the user.

Nothing had recently teased the Nothing Phone 1 revealing the presence of Qualcomm's Snapdragon SoC on the smartphone. It is confirmed to run on Nothing OS based on Android. The handset will come with support for wireless charging and will have a translucent case like the Nothing Ear 1 truly wireless earbuds, showing the internal components.

A previous report indicated that Nothing Phone 1 will be unveiled on July 21. As per the report, it could be priced around EUR 500 (roughly Rs. 41,400).

Nothing Phone 1 is confirmed to be available for purchase in India via Flipkart. The company first partnered with the e-commerce major for selling the Nothing Ear 1 earbuds last year. Flipkart had created a dedicated webpage to tease the launch of the upcoming phone.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 1, Nothing Phone 1 Specifications, Nothing, Carl Pei, Flipkart
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Ukrainian Officials’ Phone Targeted by Hackers Amid Russian Invasion: Cybersecurity Expert

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 1 Launch Could Be Announced This Week, Display Specifications Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16 With Revamped Lock Screen, System Apps Unveiled: All Details
  2. MacBook Air (2022), 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Chips Launched
  3. Moto G82 5G Tipped to be Priced at Rs.23,999 in India
  4. Apple WWDC 2022 Keynote Highlights: iOS 16, New MacBook Models, and More
  5. Apple Unveils watchOS 9 With Improved Health Tracking, New Watch Faces
  6. Moto Edge 2022 Specifications, Design Renders Leaked Online
  7. macOS 13 Ventura Goes Official: Here's All You Need to Know
  8. India Revises Rules for Social Media Companies to Protect Users' Rights
  9. Simple Methods to Convert PDF to Excel for Free
  10. Everything You Need to Know About WhatsApp Web Version
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Launch Could Be Announced This Week, Display Specifications Tipped
  2. Ukrainian Officials’ Phone Targeted by Hackers Amid Russian Invasion: Cybersecurity Expert
  3. India Revises Rules for Social Media Companies, Calls It Necessary to Protect Indians’ Constitutional Rights
  4. Facebook Parent Meta Appoints Vice President Guy Rosen as Chief Information Security Officer
  5. iPadOS 16 With Better Multitasking Experience Unveiled at WWDC 2022
  6. Apple WWDC 2022 Keynote Highlights: iOS 16, New MacBook Models, watchOS 9, and More
  7. MacBook Air (2022), 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Processors Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. macOS 13 Ventura Unveiled at Apple WWDC 2022: Release Date, Eligible Devices, More
  9. watchOS 9 With Improved Health Tracking, New Watch Faces Unveiled at WWDC 2022
  10. iOS 16 Unveiled With Revamped Lock Screen, Notifications, System Apps at WWDC 2022: All the New Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.