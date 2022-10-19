Technology News
Nothing Phone 1 Receiving OTA Update With Jio True 5G Support: Report

Around 10 percent of Nothing Phone 1 users are said to have received the update with Jio True 5G support.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 19 October 2022 19:27 IST
Nothing Phone 1 Receiving OTA Update With Jio True 5G Support: Report

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 1 is reportedly the first smartphone in India to enable Jio True 5G support

  • Nothing Phone 1 supports n78, n77, n1, n3, n5, n7, n8, and other 5G bands
  • Jio True 5G services available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi
  • All Nothing Phone 1 users may get this update before Diwali

Nothing Phone 1 has reportedly become one of the first smartphones in India to enable Jio True 5G support. The smartphone is already compatible with the Airtel 5G services. Nothing has seemingly beaten popular smartphone brands like Google, Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and more to offer both Airtel 5G and Jio True 5G support. Notably, the Nothing Phone 1 comes with support for a wide number of 5G bands, including n1, n3, n5, n7, n8, n20, n28, n38, n40, n41, n77, and n78.

According to a MySmartPrice report, Nothing has purportedly started rolling out an over-the-air (OTA) update that brings Jio True 5G support to the Nothing Phone 1. The publication claims that this update is currently out for around 10 percent of Nothing Phone 1 users in India. The rest of the user base is expected to receive this update before Diwali. It is worth noting that Nothing is yet to announce details of the update that is said to be rolling out with support for Jio True 5G in India.

Several Nothing Phone 1 users have tweeted that they have received the Nothing OS 1.1.5 update, which enables Jio True 5G support. The update is said to be 22.2MB in size. In addition, Jio True 5G trials have just begun in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi. Eligible customers in these cities will get unlimited 5G data with up to 1Gbps speeds. Reliance Jio will gradually begin the 5G trial services in other cities.

Bharti Airtel has also released a list of over 100 smartphones that are 5G enabled. The list mentions Nothing Phone 1 as 5G Ready. There are several other smartphones from Samsung, Apple, and Motorola that can support Airtel 5G services, but require an update from the original device manufacturers (ODM).

Vivo has also announced on Wednesday that it will release updates later this month to enable Jio True 5G and Airtel 5G services. At present, Reliance Jio provides standalone (SA) 5G network while Bharti Airtel offers non-standalone (NSA) 5G network.

Is the Nothing Phone 1 worth it beyond its design choices? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Nothing Phone 1, Jio True 5G, Reliance Jio, Jio, Jio 5G, Nothing, Bharti Airtel, Airtel

Further reading: Nothing Phone 1, Jio True 5G, Reliance Jio, Jio, Jio 5G, Nothing, Bharti Airtel, Airtel
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Adobe 3D Content Creation Tools for the Metaverse, Video Games Launched: All Details

Nothing Phone 1 Receiving OTA Update With Jio True 5G Support: Report
