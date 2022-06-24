Technology News
Nothing Phone 1 Invite-Only Pre-Order Pass Reservation Begins in India

Interested users can pay a non-refundable deposit of Rs. 2,000 via Flipkart and secure a pre-order opportunity on July 12.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 24 June 2022 17:17 IST
Nothing Phone 1 Invite-Only Pre-Order Pass Reservation Begins in India

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 1 will be launched officially on July 12

  • Nothing started accepting registrations for invites for Nothing Phone 1
  • Price details of the phone are not known at this moment
  • Nothing Phone 1 will go on sale in India via Flipkart

Nothing Phone 1, the first smartphone from the brand led by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, is all set to launch globally on July 12. Ahead of the formal debut, the UK-based company today has opened the public waitlist for the invite-only pre-orders of the phone. Customers with Nothing's dedicated pre-order pass will be able to secure a slot to purchase the device shortly after its official launch next month. The pre-order pass for Nothing Phone 1 is available with a refundable deposit of Rs. 2,000. Customers purchasing the pass in the country would be securing a spot to pre-order the new phone via Flipkart.

Starting today, private community members of Nothing will get the invitation code for a pre-order pass. Interested customers can join the waitlist by registering on the company website with their email address. The brand will send an invitation code for a pre-order pass via email and users can head to Flipkart to secure the pass by paying Rs. 2,000 before June 30. With the payment of a refundable deposit, users will get offers for Nothing Phone 1 accessory and can also avail of pre-order offers. Users will be able to see their position in the waitlist and they can refer others to move up the queue.

Customers with the pre-order pass will secure a spot to purchase the Nothing Phone 1 from Flipkart on July 12 starting at 9pm IST. The Rs. 2,000 deposit for the pass will be deducted from the final price of the phone. However, the price of the phone has not yet been revealed by the company.

Nothing recently in a video detailed the design of the Phone 1 and confirmed that it is made of recycled aluminium material. The upcoming handset is confirmed to run on Nothing OS based on Android. Recent leaks suggested that Nothing Phone 1 will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Further, it is said to feature dual rear cameras with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 4,500mAh or 5,000mAh battery, along with 45W fast charging.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
