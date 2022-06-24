Technology News
loading

Nothing Phone 1 India Pre-Order Details Briefly Surfaced on Flipkart

Nothing Phone 1 pre-order pass would be available with a refundable deposit of Rs. 2,000.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 June 2022 11:16 IST
Nothing Phone 1 India Pre-Order Details Briefly Surfaced on Flipkart

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Nothing

Nothing Phone 1 launch is taking place on July 12

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 1 pre-order pass would bring access to exclusive offers
  • Flipkart would share invite code via email to pre-order pass holders
  • Nothing Phone 1 invite system was recently confirmed by the company

Nothing Phone 1 India pre-order details briefly surfaced on Flipkart on Thursday evening. The phone appeared to be available for pre-orders through a dedicated pre-order pass that would be available at a refundable price. The pre-order pass seems to work as an invite to get the Nothing Phone 1 shortly after its official launch next month. Customers pre-ordering the phone would also be entitled to receive additional benefits and offers, including a Phone 1 accessory at a discounted price.

As reported by tipster Mukul Sharma, Flipkart briefly carried a listing that detailed the Nothing Phone 1 pre-order pass in India.

Although the listing was not live at the time of filing this article, Sharma shared some of its screenshots to suggest the development. The screenshots suggest that the Nothing Phone 1 pre-order pass would be available with a refundable deposit of Rs. 2,000. Customers purchasing the pass would be able to pre-order the phone via Flipkart.

nothing phone 1 pre order pass flipkart screenshots twitter mukul sharma Nothing Phone 1 Flipkart

Nothing Phone 1 India pre-order pass details have appeared online
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Mukul Sharma

 

"This pass guarantees you'll be able to pre-order Phone (1), but it's not the actual order itself. Think of it as holding your place," the listing purportedly said while describing the purpose of the pre-order pass.

Once the refundable amount is deposited, Flipkart would email the invite code to customers for pre-ordering the phone. The pass would also bring access to some exclusive pre-order offers as well as a discounted price of a Phone 1 accessory that could be a case.

Customers holding the pre-order pass will be able to purchase the Nothing Phone 1 from Flipkart on its launch date — at 9pm on July 12. The Rs. 2,000 deposit for the pass will be deducted from the final price, per the details available on one of the screenshots.

Flipkart will also apparently have exchange offers and no-cost EMI on the Nothing Phone 1.

Earlier this week, Nothing itself revealed that the anticipated Phone 1 will initially be available through an invite system. This would help the company to understand the demand for the phone as well as to create its hype in the market.

Nothing CEO and Co-Founder Carl Pei previously used the tactic of enticing customers via sale invites during his previous tenure at OnePlus. The Chinese company sold its initial models including the OnePlus One through an invite-only mechanism that helped it become popular.

That said, exact details about the invite system are yet to be announced.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 1, Nothing, Phone 1, Flipkart
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Khaby Lame Reportedly Becomes Most-Followed TikTok Video Creator 
Asus ROG Phone 6 Renders Leaked Online, Reportedly Enters Testing in India

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 1 India Pre-Order Details Briefly Surfaced on Flipkart
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Suggested to Be Available Initially via a Pre-Order Pass
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Specifications Tipped, Invite System in Place
  3. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price, Leaked: All You Need to Know
  4. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  5. Noise i1 Smart Glasses With Touch Controls Debut in India
  6. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Reportedly Spotted on OnePlus India Ahead of Launch
  7. Atumobile Gets ARAI’s Approval to Launch AtumVader E-Bike
  8. Realme TechLife Watch R100 Launched in India: All Details Here
  9. HP Launches New Omen, Victus Gaming Laptops & Desktops in India
  10. Oppo Reno 8 Pro With MariSilicon X Chip Tipped to Launch in India by Mid-July
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition to Come With Even More Colour Options: Report
  2. Doogee S61, S61 Pro With Night Vision Camera, Military-Grade Durability Surface: All Details
  3. Coinbase-Funded ‘Vauld’ Sacks 30 Percent Workforce Amid Tense Market
  4. Asus ROG Phone 6 Renders Leaked Online, Reportedly Enters Testing in India
  5. Nothing Phone 1 India Pre-Order Details Briefly Surfaced on Flipkart
  6. Khaby Lame Reportedly Becomes Most-Followed TikTok Video Creator 
  7. Twitter's Closed Caption Toggle Is Now Available on iOS, Android
  8. Toyota Recalls 2,700 Electric Cars Produced Between March and June for Faulty Wheel That May Detach
  9. YouTube Music Rolls Out Support for Android 12’s Media Recommendations Feature: Report
  10. Artificial Photosynthesis Developed to Help Make Food Production More Energy-Efficient
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.