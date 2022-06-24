Nothing Phone 1 India pre-order details briefly surfaced on Flipkart on Thursday evening. The phone appeared to be available for pre-orders through a dedicated pre-order pass that would be available at a refundable price. The pre-order pass seems to work as an invite to get the Nothing Phone 1 shortly after its official launch next month. Customers pre-ordering the phone would also be entitled to receive additional benefits and offers, including a Phone 1 accessory at a discounted price.

As reported by tipster Mukul Sharma, Flipkart briefly carried a listing that detailed the Nothing Phone 1 pre-order pass in India.

Although the listing was not live at the time of filing this article, Sharma shared some of its screenshots to suggest the development. The screenshots suggest that the Nothing Phone 1 pre-order pass would be available with a refundable deposit of Rs. 2,000. Customers purchasing the pass would be able to pre-order the phone via Flipkart.

Nothing Phone 1 India pre-order pass details have appeared online

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Mukul Sharma

"This pass guarantees you'll be able to pre-order Phone (1), but it's not the actual order itself. Think of it as holding your place," the listing purportedly said while describing the purpose of the pre-order pass.

Once the refundable amount is deposited, Flipkart would email the invite code to customers for pre-ordering the phone. The pass would also bring access to some exclusive pre-order offers as well as a discounted price of a Phone 1 accessory that could be a case.

Customers holding the pre-order pass will be able to purchase the Nothing Phone 1 from Flipkart on its launch date — at 9pm on July 12. The Rs. 2,000 deposit for the pass will be deducted from the final price, per the details available on one of the screenshots.

Flipkart will also apparently have exchange offers and no-cost EMI on the Nothing Phone 1.

Earlier this week, Nothing itself revealed that the anticipated Phone 1 will initially be available through an invite system. This would help the company to understand the demand for the phone as well as to create its hype in the market.

Nothing CEO and Co-Founder Carl Pei previously used the tactic of enticing customers via sale invites during his previous tenure at OnePlus. The Chinese company sold its initial models including the OnePlus One through an invite-only mechanism that helped it become popular.

That said, exact details about the invite system are yet to be announced.

