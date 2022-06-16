Technology News
Nothing Phone 1 Images, First-Look Video Tease Fancy Notification Lights on Back Panel

Several journalists have shared images and video of the Nothing Phone 1 from a surprise event in Switzerland.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 16 June 2022 11:26 IST
Nothing Phone 1 Images, First-Look Video Tease Fancy Notification Lights on Back Panel

Photo Credit: Rafael Zeier

Nothing Phone 1 has a white back panel and dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 1 will be launched on July 12
  • The phone’s design was recently revealed by the company
  • Nothing Phone 1 does not have a 3.5mm jack

Nothing Phone 1 images and first-look video by a journalist on YouTube have revealed that the back panel of the handset has a bunch of fancy lights. Apparently, these glow up to indicate a message or call notification. The images and video were shared by journalist Rafael Zeier from an event in Switzerland a few hours after the UK-based company revealed the design of the phone. Nothing Phone 1 will be launched on July 12 through a virtual event called 'Return to Instinct'.

As per Zeier, Nothing organised a surprise event at Art Basel in Switzerland where it gave limited access to a few journalists to the upcoming Nothing Phone 1. Zeier was among the group who shared a bunch of images and content creators. Another journalist, Lorenz Keller, shared a small clip showing how the backlights of the phone glow up. There is also a ring in the middle of the back panel which may glow at specific times, such as while charging, or may not light up at all.

The purpose of these glowing lights is not known yet but rumour has it that these are nothing but notifications light in a new avatar. Smartphones in yesteryears used to have dedicated notification lights on the front which used to glow up to indicate incoming calls, message alerts, and charging. They are usually on the front or on the screen (like in Samsung and OnePlus phones), but have taken a back seat over the years. We don't know whether these lights serve a greater purpose or are just a part of the design element in order to look different from other smartphones.

The rear panel of the Nothing Phone 1 has a white finish with rounded corners. The smartphone sports a dual rear camera unit paired with an LED flash. The right has the power button and there is a volume rocker on the right spine of the smartphone. It looks like the phone comes with a USB Type-C port and there is no 3.5mm jack. The phone will be launched at a virtual event called 'Return to Instinct' scheduled for July 12.

Interestingly, the Nothing Phone 1 units to be sold in India will be manufactured locally. Manu Sharma, who is Nothing India vice president and general manager, cited his interview in a publication and tweeted that every Nothing Phone 1 sold in India will be manufactured locally. He also highlighted that India is a key market for Nothing. The confirmation comes after a round of rumours where it was claimed that the phone will be manufactured in Tamil Nadu.

