Technology News
loading

Nothing Phone 1 Users Complain of Green Tint, Dead Pixels on Screen

Nothing Phone 1 users say that the replacement phones are also defected.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 19 July 2022 11:00 IST
Nothing Phone 1 Users Complain of Green Tint, Dead Pixels on Screen

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 1 sports a 6.55-inch OLED display

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 1 was launched last week
  • Nothing has acknowledged the issue
  • Nothing Phone 1 issue may be solved by software update

Nothing Phone 1 users have reported issues with their handsets. A lot of them claim that the phones they received have a green tint on the screen. Some of them posted short clips of the defect on Twitter. In fact, a number of users even say that the replacement phones have also come with the defect. Nothing launched its first phone last week and it started facing backlash — first due to a spoof video of not sending review units to South Indian content creators and second due to screen issues.

A few users posted short videos online highlighting the green tint noticed on the Nothing Phone 1 screen. A user complained that he received a phone with a dead pixels near the hole-punch camera cutout. Some users even posted their issue on reddit. Nothing has acknowledged the issue, however, there seems to be no solution in sight at the time of writing this story.

Not only some users, but we also got our device with a little tint. You can listen to it in our podcast embedded below. Moreover, it is not the first time that this has happened. Various smartphones with OLED displays such as Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, iPhone 12, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, among others have experienced tint problems. In the past, the issue of a colour tint has been resolved by software.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Nothing for a comment on the matter and will update this space when the company responds.

The Nothing Phone 1 sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Display features include HDR10+ support, 402 ppi pixel density, and 1,200 nits peak brightness.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 1, Nothing Phone 1 Specifications, Nothing
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Mexican President Intercedes on Behalf of Wikileaks’ Julian Assange, Says He Committed No Serious Crime

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 1 Users Complain of Green Tint, Dead Pixels on Screen
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a Price in India Tipped Around Rs. 37,000: Details
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G First Impressions: Dressed to Impress
  3. iQoo 10, 10 Pro Set to Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  4. Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Vivo T1x Price in India, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of July 20 Launch
  6. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  7. Oppo Reno 8 Series, Pad Air, Enco X2 Earphones Launch Today: Details
  8. Japan Plans Ambitious Space Mission To Link Planets By Train: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Tipped to Launch on August 10
  10. Oppo Reno 8 Series India Launch Event Highlights: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Celsius Defends Bitcoin Mining Plans, Hopes to Repair Relationship With Customers as Bankruptcy Kicks Off
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Users Complain of Green Tint, Dead Pixels on Screen
  3. Elon Musk ‘Slow-Walking’ Trial Over $44 Billion Deal, Twitter Claims
  4. Mexican President Intercedes on Behalf of Wikileaks’ Julian Assange, Says He Committed No Serious Crime
  5. Oppo Tipped to Launch Two More Tablets in India After Recently Unveiling Oppo Pad Air
  6. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Model Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website, Hints at Imminent Launch
  7. Xbox Game Pass July 2022: Watch Dogs 2, as Dusk Falls, More in Second Half of July
  8. WPS Office Accused of Freezing Document Over Million Words; Violated China Cyberspace Rules, Developer Says
  9. Peter Dinklage Cast in Hunger Games Prequel Movie, the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
  10. Seven Electric Bikes Gutted in Fire in Maharashtra While Charging, No Injuries Reported
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.