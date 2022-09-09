Technology News
Nothing Phone 1, Google Pixel 6a Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale Prices Announced: Offers, Specifications

Nothing Phone 1 will be available in India for a starting price of Rs. 28,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale, which is inclusive of offers by the e-commerce firm.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 9 September 2022 21:21 IST
Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 1 (pictured) features a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 1 prices were recently hiked for all variants
  • Google Pixel 6a is powered by a Tensor SoC

Nothing Phone 1 and Google Pixel 6a will be sold at a discounted price during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale. The pricing for the handsets has been revealed by the e-commerce platform ahead of the sale, via a banner on Flipkart's website. The upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale will begin soon, but the dates for the sale are yet to be announced. It is worth noting that Nothing announced a price hike for the Nothing Phone 1 in August for all variants of the handset, which was launched in the country in July.

Nothing Phone 1, Google Pixel 6a prices during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale

Nothing Phone 1 price will start at Rs. 28,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale. The Google Pixel 6a will be available for a starting price of Rs. 27,699. It is worth noting that these are the effective prices after discounts and offers have been applied while purchasing the two smartphones.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

Flipkart will offer a 10 percent discount on ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank card transactions during the sale, which has been accounted for in the above mentioned prices. The e-commerce platform announced the discounted prices via a banner on its website. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale will go live soon. The online retailer is yet to reveal a specific time frame, during which the sale will be live.

The Nothing Phone 1 is currently listed on Flipkart with a starting price of Rs. 33,999. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 6a is listed with a price tag of Rs. 43,999. Nothing Phone 1 price in India for all variants was recently hiked by Rs. 1,000.

The Google Pixel 6a was launched in May this year at the Google I/O event. The Nothing Phone 1 was launched in India in July for a starting price of Rs. 32,999.

Nothing Phone 1 specifications

Nothing Phone 1 is a dual-SIM (nano) handset. It sports a 6.55-inch OLED display with full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 402 ppi pixel density, and up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness. The front and rear panel feature Corning Gorilla Glass protection as well. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of storage.

The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. At the front, the Nothing Phone 1 gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera. For connectivity, it sports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 Direct, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and GPS support. It features a USB Type-C port for charging, and is equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W wired charging support.

Google Pixel 6a specifications

Google Pixel 6a sports a 6.1-inch OLED display with full-HD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection. It is powered by an octa-core Google Tensor SoC, coupled with a Titan M2 security coprocessor, 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. For optics, it features a dual rear camera setup with a 12.2-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary lens.

At the front, the Google Pixel 6a sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera. For connectivity, it gets 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth v5.2 support. The handset also features a USB Type-C port for charging. It packs a 4,410mAh battery with fast charging support.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Comment
 
 

