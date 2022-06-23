Nothing Phone 1 is set to launch on July 12 in an upcoming event. Now, Nothing, the smartphone brand, has confirmed that the company's first smartphone will get the Glyph Interface that will let enable the LED lights placed at the back of the handset to glow when it receives notifications, phone calls, or when on charge. Nothing has also reportedly confirmed that the smartphone will not launch in the US and Canada as the company is currently focusing on the UK and European markets.

In a blog post on the company website, Nothing has confirmed that the new Nothing Phone 1 will launch with the Glyph Interface that will enable the rear LED light functions for calls, notifications, and battery charging percentage indication. The lights at the back of the phone are synced to flash in unique patterns to every custom sound. The flashing pattern of the LED lights will let users know who the call or the notification is from by pairing individual contacts to a particular ringtone and a Glyph pattern.

At the bottom of the Nothing Phone 1, there is a LED light bar. The light bar shows the battery charge percentage and also indicates that the smartphone is plugged in. The lights indicating the battery percentage only flash for a few seconds but users can shake the handset to make it light up again. There is a red light in the right top corner that flashes when a recording is on. User can also set a daily timer for the Glyph to turn off when not in need. These features help the users to avoid looking at their screens continuously. Through the Glyph Interface, users can also toggle back to the sound-only feature and also flip the smartphone to turn on the silent mode with lights-only notifications.

According to a report from PCMag, it has been confirmed that the Nothing Phone 1 will not be launching in the US and Canadian markets for now as the company currently wants to focus on the home markets, including the UK and Europe. The company reportedly said, “It takes a lot to launch a smartphone as you know, from ensuring the handset is supported by the country's cellular technologies to carrier partnerships and local regulation, and as we're still a young brand we need to be strategic about it." The smartphone is reportedly only going to be available to a limited number of Nothing's private community investors in the US.

The company has recently announced that it will be launching the Nothing Phone 1 on July 12 through a virtual event called ‘Return to Instinct' that will begin at 8:30pm IST. The virtual event will be livestreamed on Nothing's official YouTube channel.

Nothing Phone 1 has reportedly been approved by the TUV SUD safety certification. The accessories of the smartphone have been tipped to be available on Flipkart as an internal code is said to have mentioned the listing of the cases and covers of the handset on the e-commerce website.

The company had earlier announced that it will auction off a few units of the Nothing Phone 1 in collaboration with StockX. The smartphone has reportedly received approval from the BIS India certification as well.