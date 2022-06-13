Technology News
loading

Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Booking Price Leaked, Design Teased Ahead of Launch

Nothing Phone 1 could be available for pre-booking at Rs. 2,000 on Flipkart.

By David Delima | Updated: 13 June 2022 14:56 IST
Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Booking Price Leaked, Design Teased Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 1 is confirmed to launch at a virtual event that is scheduled for July 12

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 1 launch date is set for July 12
  • The smartphone will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart
  • Nothing Phone 1 has been teased via a microsite on Flipkart

Nothing Phone 1 could be available for pre-booking in India with a token amount of Rs. 2,000, according to details shared by a tipster. The UK brand led by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei is set to launch its first smartphone on July 12, and the company has teased the colour and rear design of the handset on Flipkart, ahead of its debut. Manufacturing of the upcoming Nothing Phone 1 is also said to have commenced in India, a month before it will be launched in the country.

Tipster Mukul Sharma leaked details of the upcoming Nothing Phone 1, claiming that buyers will be able to pre-book the handset on Flipkart by paying a token amount of Rs. 2,000. The price of the smartphone will be adjusted during checkout on July 12, according to the tipster. The listing also suggests that buyers will be able to pick from multiple memory variants. Gadgets 360 was able to confirm a listing titled “Nothing Pass” on the ecommerce website that matches the one shared by Sharma, but the ‘Procedure to Redeem' section, which previously revealed steps to complete the purchase, appears to have been removed and the price is set at Rs. 99,999.

The tipster also claims that manufacturing for the Nothing Phone 1 has begun in Tamil Nadu, a month before the smartphone is confirmed to launch in India. Meanwhile, an alleged charger for the upcoming smartphone was recently spotted on the TÜV SÜD PSB Singapore certification website, tipping support for 45W fast charging. Nothing is yet to officially reveal detailed specifications of the smartphone.

Ahead of the launch of the Nothing Phone 1 on July 12, Flipkart has added a banner on its website teasing the smartphone linking it to the microsite for the handset. The image, spotted by Sharma, shows two birds perched atop a white smartphone. However, it is worth noting that it is currently unclear whether the handset in the banner is the upcoming smartphone itself. While the image does not show much of the smartphone, it suggests that the handset's rear camera will be located on the top left corner. The banner shows the smartphone in a white colour option, similar to the Nothing Ear 1 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones that were launched in July 2021, while a Black colour variant made its debut in December.

The Nothing Phone 1 is confirmed to run on Nothing OS based on Android, according to the company. Under the hood, the handset will be powered by a Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipset. It could sport a 6.55-inch OLED display, according to previous reports. The company has already confirmed that its first handset, the Nothing Phone 1 will be launched in London on July 12 through a virtual event, and will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nothing Phone 1

Nothing Phone 1

  • KEY SPECS
Display 6.55-inch
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 1, Nothing Phone 1 Design, Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Booking, Nothing
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Poco F4 5G Confirmed to Sport Up to 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage; Price in India Leaked

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Booking Price Leaked, Design Teased Ahead of Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Selfie Camera May Come With a 6-Piece Lens, Ming-Chi Kuo Predicts
  2. Scientists Have Devised A New Method To Purify Saltwater
  3. Motorola Teases Camera Performance of Upcoming Flagship Phone: Details
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  6. Samsung Smart Monitor M8 Launched in India: All Details
  7. NASA Says Tiny Meteoroid Struck James Webb Space Telescope in May
  8. Tecno Pova 3 With 7,000mAh Battery India Launch Teased on Amazon
  9. Vivo X80 Pro Review: Still Exceptional?
#Latest Stories
  1. Jurassic World Dominion Box Office Roars to $389.1 Million, Following Global Release
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Booking Price Leaked, Design Teased Ahead of Launch
  3. ESA's Mars Express Mission Captures Image of Crater on Red Planet, Shares Uncanny Resemblance to Human Eye
  4. Poco F4 5G Confirmed to Sport Up to 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage; Price in India Leaked
  5. WhatsApp Testing Support for Do Not Disturb iOS 15 API, Redesigned Location Stickers for Android: Report
  6. iPhone 14 Selfie Camera to Have a List of Upgrades Including 6-Piece Lens: Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. Broadband, Internet Services Restored in Ramban, Curfew to Stay in a Few Districts of Jammu and Kashmir
  8. Diablo IV Gameplay Trailer Revealed; Necromancer Class, Cross-Play, More Announced Ahead of 2023 Launch
  9. Oppo Reno 7A Renders Leak, Tip Triple Rear Camera Setup and More Details
  10. Bitcoin Falls Below $26,000 While Ether, Major Altcoins See Heavy Drops as Risk-Off Sentiment Intensifies
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.