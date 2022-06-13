Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Booking Price Leaked, Design Teased Ahead of Launch

Nothing Phone 1 could be available for pre-booking in India with a token amount of Rs. 2,000, according to details shared by a tipster. The UK brand led by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei is set to launch its first smartphone on July 12, and the company has teased the colour and rear design of the handset on Flipkart, ahead of its debut. Manufacturing of the upcoming Nothing Phone 1 is also said to have commenced in India, a month before it will be launched in the country.

Tipster Mukul Sharma leaked details of the upcoming Nothing Phone 1, claiming that buyers will be able to pre-book the handset on Flipkart by paying a token amount of Rs. 2,000. The price of the smartphone will be adjusted during checkout on July 12, according to the tipster. The listing also suggests that buyers will be able to pick from multiple memory variants. Gadgets 360 was able to confirm a listing titled “Nothing Pass” on the ecommerce website that matches the one shared by Sharma, but the ‘Procedure to Redeem' section, which previously revealed steps to complete the purchase, appears to have been removed and the price is set at Rs. 99,999.

[Exclusive] #NothingPhone1 pre-booking details.

Buyers will be able to pre-book the device by paying 2K.

Coupon money will be adjusted during checkout (on the keynote date, July 12 itself).

Plus, "variant of your choice" confirms multiple memory variants.

Feel free to retweet ???? pic.twitter.com/MAKT3fhiHz — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 11, 2022

The tipster also claims that manufacturing for the Nothing Phone 1 has begun in Tamil Nadu, a month before the smartphone is confirmed to launch in India. Meanwhile, an alleged charger for the upcoming smartphone was recently spotted on the TÜV SÜD PSB Singapore certification website, tipping support for 45W fast charging. Nothing is yet to officially reveal detailed specifications of the smartphone.

Ahead of the launch of the Nothing Phone 1 on July 12, Flipkart has added a banner on its website teasing the smartphone linking it to the microsite for the handset. The image, spotted by Sharma, shows two birds perched atop a white smartphone. However, it is worth noting that it is currently unclear whether the handset in the banner is the upcoming smartphone itself. While the image does not show much of the smartphone, it suggests that the handset's rear camera will be located on the top left corner. The banner shows the smartphone in a white colour option, similar to the Nothing Ear 1 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones that were launched in July 2021, while a Black colour variant made its debut in December.

The Nothing Phone (1) appears to be taking inspiration from the Ear (1) design philosophy. If not a completely transparent design, at least there could be a not-so-usual rear design.

While colour is more or less confirmed, maybe a Black in the future? ????#NothingPhone1 pic.twitter.com/ObgZXa4t2P — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 12, 2022

The Nothing Phone 1 is confirmed to run on Nothing OS based on Android, according to the company. Under the hood, the handset will be powered by a Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipset. It could sport a 6.55-inch OLED display, according to previous reports. The company has already confirmed that its first handset, the Nothing Phone 1 will be launched in London on July 12 through a virtual event, and will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart.

