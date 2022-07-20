Nothing Phone 1 smartphone runs on Android 12 with the Nothing OS skin on top to deliver an almost stock Android experience. It debuted a week ago on July 12 and is yet to go on sale in India. Nothing is now rolling out the first update for this handset in several countries, including India. Our review unit has received this update. The changelog mentions that it addresses several issues with the UI, battery, camera, and more as well as introduces support for HDR10+.

The changelog mentions that the update revamps the Nothing OS' system sounds. The Glyph Interface settings UI has been revamped along with improvements to the Glyph Interface effects. The camera app UI is also improved — the camera effects for HDR, portrait, night scene, and other modes have been optimised for enhanced results.

The battery life of the Nothing Phone 1 has also been optimised with this update. The fingerprint recording and unlocking experiences have seemingly been improved as well. There are other minor bug fixes that have not been mentioned in the changelog.

We could expect several other such updates in the near future as the Nothing Phone 1 will get a wider userbase when it goes on sale on Thursday. Nothing has a challenging task at hand as it ships out its first smartphone with an all-new Android skin. As per a recent report, several users are already complaining of getting a green tint on their displays. A Nothing spokesperson has revealed that the company will soon be releasing another update to recalibrate the display to fix the problem.