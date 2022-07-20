Technology News
Nothing Phone 1 Receiving First Update With HDR10+ Support, Battery Life Optimisation, More

Nothing Phone 1 launched last week on July 12 and will go on sale on July 21.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 20 July 2022 19:20 IST
Nothing Phone 1 Receiving First Update With HDR10+ Support, Battery Life Optimisation, More

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Nothing

The Nothing Phone 1’s Glyph Interface effects have been improved

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 1 is getting camera effects for HDR, night scene, more
  • It has already lined up another update to fix display green tint issue
  • The Nothing Phone 1’s first update is 93.81MB in size

Nothing Phone 1 smartphone runs on Android 12 with the Nothing OS skin on top to deliver an almost stock Android experience. It debuted a week ago on July 12 and is yet to go on sale in India. Nothing is now rolling out the first update for this handset in several countries, including India. Our review unit has received this update. The changelog mentions that it addresses several issues with the UI, battery, camera, and more as well as introduces support for HDR10+.

The Nothing Phone 1 is receiving its first update in several countries, including India. The update is 93.81MB in size and resolves several of the issues related to the UI, camera app, and more. Nothing has also added support for HDR10+ with this update.

The changelog mentions that the update revamps the Nothing OS' system sounds. The Glyph Interface settings UI has been revamped along with improvements to the Glyph Interface effects. The camera app UI is also improved — the camera effects for HDR, portrait, night scene, and other modes have been optimised for enhanced results.

The battery life of the Nothing Phone 1 has also been optimised with this update. The fingerprint recording and unlocking experiences have seemingly been improved as well. There are other minor bug fixes that have not been mentioned in the changelog.

We could expect several other such updates in the near future as the Nothing Phone 1 will get a wider userbase when it goes on sale on Thursday. Nothing has a challenging task at hand as it ships out its first smartphone with an all-new Android skin. As per a recent report, several users are already complaining of getting a green tint on their displays. A Nothing spokesperson has revealed that the company will soon be releasing another update to recalibrate the display to fix the problem.

Is the Nothing Phone 1 worth it beyond its design choices? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
