Nothing Phone 1 Peak Brightness is 700 Nits, Not 1,200 Nits As Originally Advertised: Report

Nothing Phone 1 was advertised to deliver 1,200 nits of peak brightness.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 12 August 2022 12:15 IST
The display of the Nothing Phone 1 has Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 1 has a 6.55-inch display
  • The display has 120Hz refresh rate
  • Nothing Phone 1 is powered by Snapdragon 778G+ SoC

Nothing Phone 1, the first smartphone from the UK brand, led by ex-OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, was unveiled globally last month. During the launch, it was advertised that the maximum brightness of the 6.55-inch full-HD+OLED display will reach up to 1,200 nits. However, a new report suggests that currently, the phone can deliver only 700 nits. The report states that Nothing will provide a future update to unlock the extra brightness range. The display of the Nothing Phone 1 has Corning Gorilla Glass protection and offers HDR10+ support, minimum brightness of 500 nits and 402 ppi pixel density.

As per a report by ComputerBase, the Nothing Phone 1 on its website display, which was rated at 1,200 Nits peak brightness, can actually only do 700 nits brightness. The report stated that Nothing had made changes on its website and reduced the peak brightness. However, Gadgets 360 was not able to independently verify the changes on the Nothing website.

In a test carried out in July, the German publication found that the maximum rating would never go more than 700 nits. Tests were said to be carried out with average picture levels and with various HDR videos. Nothing was quoted by the publication as saying, "the peak values ​​are around 700 nits for brightness. Nothing will adjust this in the future."

In follow-up coverage, Nothing confirmed to ComputerBase that it is looking to increase the brightness of the Phone 1 display to 1,200 via a future software update. "This decision was made to ensure a balanced user experience regarding heat and battery consumption" it added.

The Nothing Phone 1 (Review) was unveiled last month and its price in India starts at Rs. 32,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Specifications of the Nothing Phone 1 include a 120Hz refresh rate display, 50-megapixel dual-camera setup, 16-megapixel selfie sensor, and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. As mentioned, it is powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The Nothing Phone 1 packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging, 15W Qi wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging.

Is the Nothing Phone 1 worth it beyond its design choices? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
