Nothing Phone 1 Design Reveal Likely on June 15, Official Look Teased by Company

A Nothing Phone 1 teaser was posted by the company on Twitter.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 14 June 2022 17:42 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Nothing

Nothing Phone 1 was teased in multiple images shared by Nothing

  • Nothing Phone 1 will be launched on July 12
  • The handset is expected to get a transparent design
  • Nothing Phone 1 will be made in India

Nothing Phone 1 design may be revealed on Wednesday, June 15. Nothing has tweeted images, which tease the upcoming smartphone's back panel. Past reports have suggested that the smartphone will have a transparent back panel. The company has already confirmed that the handset will be manufactured in India (in Tamil Nadu) – a key market for the UK-based company – though its battery is said to be imported from China. The smartphone is scheduled to launch on July 12 at a virtual event and it will be available in India via Flipkart.

Nothing shared two separate images, which look like the edges of a smartphone, most likely the Nothing Phone 1. In one of the images tweeted by the company, a bird is seen grabbing the (right) spine of a smartphone that apparently has the power button. The text in the tweet notifies that the company is going to reveal something tomorrow.

In another tweet, Nothing teases the upper edge of the phone showing what looks like a lens of a smartphone (Nothing Phone 1) and an LED flash. Concept designer Ben Geskin merged the photos to give an idea of what the phone could look like. Geskin's image fits the teaser, which the company shared earlier this year.

The news follows a development in which Nothing announced that the Nothing Phone 1 will be manufactured in India (in Tamil Nadu). Nothing India Vice President and General Manager Manu Sharma also said that the company is also expanding its customer support in the region for the upcoming Nothing Phone (1). Nothing will be opening over 270 authorised service centres in more than 250 cities and offer “year-round support via the Nothing India channels.”

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 1, Nothing Phone 1 Specifications, Nothing
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Metaverse Multiplex: Airtel Launches 20-Screen Platform in Virtual World Named ‘Partynite’

