Nothing Phone 1 Quality, Build Issues Pile Up; Customers Complain of Replacement Problems as Well: Reports

Nothing Phone 1 users are complaining about the alignment of the wiring tape.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 26 July 2022 18:48 IST
Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 1 received its first update before the phone went on sale

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 1 customer complained about getting a damaged replacement
  • Flipkart supposedly failed to accept a replacement request for Phone 1
  • Nothing Phone 1 users previously faced green screen tint error

Nothing Phone 1 was launched in India and worldwide earlier this month on July 12. It has been only a few days since the phone went on sale in the country and reportedly several customers have started complaining of experiencing similar design and quality issues. Notably, a couple of users were spotted experiencing issues with the alignment of the wire tape in the Black variant of the Nothing Phone 1. In addition, some users have complained about Flipkart not registering their replacement requests.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, a customer took to Twitter to reveal several build quality issues visible on the rear panel of the Nothing Phone 1. There were purportedly alignment issues with the wiring tape, placement of the LED flash, and more.

The report also mentions that when trying to replace a faulty Nothing Phone 1, the publication was seemingly unable to place a return/ replacement request through Flipkart. Problems did not end for Nothing here, as another customer tweeted that the company supposedly shipped a damaged Nothing Phone 1 as a replacement. We've reached out to Nothing to comment on the issues, and will update this article when we hear back. It has been a rough couple of weeks for Nothing since the launch of the Nothing Phone 1. There were reports of the smartphone displaying a green tint on the screen for some users even before it officially went on sale. Others also complained of dead pixels around the hole-punch slot of the smartphone.

Nothing had to release the first update for the Nothing Phone 1 even before the smartphone went on sale. It included fixes for battery performance and an improved fingerprint unlocking experience. The update also added HDR10+ support. There was a second update only a few days later, that supposedly resolved a fingerprint sensor bug and battery life optimisations.

Is the Nothing Phone 1 worth it beyond its design choices? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
‘Cryptojacking’ Attacks on Financial Firms on the Rise; Systems Used to Mine Cryptocurrencies, Report Says

Comment
