Nothing Phone 1 was launched in India and worldwide earlier this month on July 12. It has been only a few days since the phone went on sale in the country and reportedly several customers have started complaining of experiencing similar design and quality issues. Notably, a couple of users were spotted experiencing issues with the alignment of the wire tape in the Black variant of the Nothing Phone 1. In addition, some users have complained about Flipkart not registering their replacement requests.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, a customer took to Twitter to reveal several build quality issues visible on the rear panel of the Nothing Phone 1. There were purportedly alignment issues with the wiring tape, placement of the LED flash, and more.

The report also mentions that when trying to replace a faulty Nothing Phone 1, the publication was seemingly unable to place a return/ replacement request through Flipkart. Problems did not end for Nothing here, as another customer tweeted that the company supposedly shipped a damaged Nothing Phone 1 as a replacement. We've reached out to Nothing to comment on the issues, and will update this article when we hear back. It has been a rough couple of weeks for Nothing since the launch of the Nothing Phone 1. There were reports of the smartphone displaying a green tint on the screen for some users even before it officially went on sale. Others also complained of dead pixels around the hole-punch slot of the smartphone.

Nothing had to release the first update for the Nothing Phone 1 even before the smartphone went on sale. It included fixes for battery performance and an improved fingerprint unlocking experience. The update also added HDR10+ support. There was a second update only a few days later, that supposedly resolved a fingerprint sensor bug and battery life optimisations.

