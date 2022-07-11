Technology News
Nothing Phone 1 Could Ship Without an Included Charger, Retail Packaging Suggests

Nothing Phone is set to launch globally on July 12.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 11 July 2022 11:59 IST
Nothing Phone 1 Could Ship Without an Included Charger, Retail Packaging Suggests

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 1 will reportedly come with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 1 is tipped to be priced between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 40,000
  • The new handset from Nothing will feature a dual rear camera setup
  • The smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 778G+ SoC

Nothing Phone 1 may ship without an included charger, according to a YouTube video revealing the smartphone's packaging. The handset is set to launch globally on July 12 and the expected price of the smartphone has also been tipped. Nothing has recently revealed that the Phone 1 will feature an under-display fingerprint scanner. Nothing founder Carl Pei had earlier confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, and the handset will feature a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

In a recent video by reviewer Gaurav Chaudhary, the Nothing Phone 1 retail box appears to be slim and is said to be made from recycled bamboo, using no plastics outside or inside the box. The video also reveals that the Phone 1 will feature a 100 percent recycled aluminium frame. The company appears to be following the precedent set by other smartphone brands for their flagship handsets.

The official TikTok account of Nothing has recently revealed, in a response to a user, that the smartphone will come with an under-display fingerprint scanner. The handset is scheduled to launch globally on July 12.

Nothing Phone 1 price (expected)

According to a report, the Nothing Phone 1 is expected to be priced at EUR 469.99 (roughly Rs. 37,900) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage variant, EUR 549.99 (roughly Rs. 44,300) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB inbuilt storage variant, and EUR 499.99 (roughly Rs. 40,300) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The smartphone has also been tipped to launch in India priced between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 40,000.

While the above mentioned prices were allegedly leaked on the Amazon German website, Gadgets 360 was unable to independently confirm the prices as the listing appeared to have been removed shortly after it went live.

Nothing Phone 1 specifications (expected)

The founder of Nothing, Carl Pei, previously confirmed that the Phone 1 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. The smartphone will reportedly come with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. It is also tipped to sport a 6.55-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla glass protection. It will feature an LED notification system called the Glyph interface that will light up the rear panel of the smartphone, which is also said to come with Gorilla glass protection. It is also said to run Android 12 out-of-the-box.


For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.


Celsius Onboards New Legal Team to Assist on Its Restructuring, Days After Firing 25 Percent Staff

