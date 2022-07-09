Technology News
loading

Nothing Phone 1 Camera Specifications, Samples Officially Teased, New Renders Leaked

Nothing Phone 1 will come with a dual camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor.

Updated: 9 July 2022 15:40 IST
Nothing Phone 1 Camera Specifications, Samples Officially Teased, New Renders Leaked

The Nothing Phone 1 is expected to cost somewhere between Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 40,000

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 1 will feature under-display fingerprint sensor
  • Nothing Phone 1 will debut globally on July 12
  • The handset also comes with an ultra wide angle camera

Nothing Phone 1 camera specifications and samples have been officially teased ahead of its launch on July 12. Meanwhile, new high-quality renders of the phone have also surfaced online. The Phone 1 will come with a dual camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor. The leaked renders show the colour variants and the design of the upcoming smartphone from Nothing. The phone is believed to be a mid-range offering that might cost somewhere between Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 40,000. The Phone 1 was recently reported to feature an under-display fingerprint sensor. The handset has also been confirmed to come without a charger.

The official specifications and samples of the Nothing Phone 1 camera setup was shared by the company via a blog post. As mentioned earlier, the Phone 1 will feature a dual camera setup. The handset will sport a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera with 1/1.56-inch sensor size and f/1.88 aperture along with an ultra wide angle camera with a 114° field of view. The phone also supports optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). Phone 1 will be capable of recording 10-bit colour videos and can ‘capture one billion colours', according to the company.

Official looking renders of the Nothing Phone 1 were also leaked by reliable tipster Evan Blass on Twitter. The renders show the Black and White colour options for the smartphone. The renders also indicated that the handset from Nothing will sport a metal chassis. The power button of the Nothing Phone 1 is said to be located on the right edge while the left edge will house volume rockers.

To recall, Nothing Phone 1 is set for its global debut on July 12 and the handset might cost somewhere between Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 40,000 in India. Earlier reports have also reported an under-display fingerprint sensor, which is now believed to be an ultrasonic one. The phone is also said to come without a charger.

Nothing Phone 1 price

The Nothing Phone 1 is expected to cost somewhere between Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 40,000. The base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is said to cost EUR 469.99 (roughly Rs. 38,000) and the top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant could be priced at EUR 549.99 (roughly Rs. 44,000). Finally, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage might cost EUR 499.99 (roughly Rs. 40,000).

Nothing Phone 1 specifications

Nothing founder Carl Pei confirmed that the Nothing Phone 1 will feature a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. It will house a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. The smartphone is tipped to sport a 6.55-inch OLED display with support for up to a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Furthermore, the display and the rear panel could be protected by Gorilla Glass. The handset is said to run on Android 12 and will have an LED notification system known as the Glyph interface.

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing, Nothing Phone 1, Nothing Phone 1 price, Nothing Phone 1 specifications
Yunnanozoans Are Oldest and Most Primitive Stem Vertebrate, Researchers Conclusively Identify

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 1 Camera Specifications, Samples Officially Teased, New Renders Leaked
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Camera Details, Samples Officially Teased, Renders Leaked
  2. Nothing Ear 1 Stick Could Debut in September; Specifications, Price Tipped
  3. OnePlus Nord Watch Tipped to Be in Production, Nord Buds CE Spotted
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Nothing Phone 1 to Come Without Charger; May Get Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor
  7. Xiaomi 12 Lite With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Xiaomi Announces Anniversary Sale With Discounts on Phones, Laptops, More
  9. Lenovo Tab P11 Plus With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC Launched in India: Details
  10. Vivo India Remitted 50 Percent Turnover to Avoid Tax in India, Claims ED
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Camera Specifications, Samples Officially Teased, New Renders Leaked
  2. Yunnanozoans Are Oldest and Most Primitive Stem Vertebrate, Researchers Conclusively Identify
  3. Asteroid Bennu’s Surface Like a Pit of Plastic Balls, NASA’s Spacecraft Almost Sank Into It, Say Scientists
  4. Russia to Improve Crypto Transaction Monitoring as Regulation Draws Closer, Says Rosfinmonitoring
  5. Xiaomi 12 Lite With 108-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. NASA Reveals James Webb Telescope's First Cosmic Targets to Include Distant Galaxies, Nebulae, More
  7. Adani Group Said to Enter Telecom Spectrum Race, to Face Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea
  8. Twitter Workers Brace for More 'Circus' After Elon Musk Torpedoes Deal
  9. Musk Pulls Out of $44 Billion Deal, Twitter Says Will Pursue Legal Action
  10. Supermassive Black Holes Formed in Rare Regions of Gas Behind the Earliest Quasars: Study
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.