Nothing Phone 1 Narrowly Passes Durability Test, Gets Poor Repairability Score in Teardown Video

Nothing Phone 1 narrowly survived JerryRigEverything's bend test.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 1 August 2022 16:49 IST
Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 1 was launched in India last month

  • Nothing Phone 1 comes with a Glyph interface
  • It gets Corning Gorilla Glass protection
  • Nothing Phone 1 comes with wireless charging

Nothing Phone 1 has passed the JerryRigEverything durability test, but it “narrowly escaped destruction,” as per a video posted on the YouTube channel. Furthermore, a separate video has also suggested that the smartphone is difficult to repair and, therefore, it got a poor repairability score. The Nothing Phone 1 was launched last month with a transparent back panel to aid the Glyph Interface that uses LED strips. The handset sports a 6.55-inch OLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

In the first video posted on his channel JerryRigsEverything, Zack Nelson begins with his regular scratch test after removing a plastic screen protector from the Nothing Phone 1. The smartphone shows scratches at Mohs hardness level 6, with deeper scratches at level 7 -- which is similar to most smartphones today. The frame of the smartphone is built with aluminium and was scratched with a stainless-steel blade. The back panel also gets a Corning Gorilla Glass protection on the back and it is not affected by the blade.

Nelson charred parts of the screen with his lighter. He also found that the fingerprint sensor was unable to register his fingerprint due to his worn-out fingerprint. The Nothing Phone 1 made a strange noise when bent from the middle screen downwards and showed little flex. However, there was no such noise when he bent the phone with its screen upwards. The smartphone narrowly survived the bend test staying in one piece.

In another video, the phone's repairability was tested. The Nothing Phone 1 gets a score of 3 out of 10 owing to time taken to make repairs, parts availability, as well as screen and battery replacement. It comes with 12 T5 screws, which lets one remove the components for a quick disassembly. However, the use of a very strong adhesive makes it difficult for battery and screen replacement because they require extra energy to pull these things out of the phones' shell.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • Good
  • Premium build quality, unique design
  • Vivid 120Hz OLED display
  • Wireless charging and IP53 rating
  • Decent battery life
  • Clean software, snappy performance
  • Very good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Secondary cameras struggle in low light
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Nothing Phone 1 review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Nothing Phone 1, Nothing Phone 1 Specifications, Nothing
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
No Intention of Shutting Facebook Down, Kenyan Ministers Say After Watchdog’s Ultimatum Over Hate Speech

