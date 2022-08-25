Nothing CEO Carl Pei revealed on Wednesday that the company is planning to ship the beta version of the Nothing OS based on Android 13 by the end of the year. A new report had already revealed that the company is aiming to release the stable Android 13 update in the first half of 2023. Nothing Phone 1 is the first foray into the smartphone segment by the company. This smartphone was launched earlier this year in July running an Android 12-based Nothing OS.

Pei announced via Twitter that Nothing does not plan to rush on updates at the cost of user experience. He revealed that the company aims to ship out the beta version of Nothing OS based on Android 13 by the end of the year. Nothing Phone 1 users can expect a stable build in early 2023.

While we are working around the clock, we won't rush on updates at the expense of user experience. This also applies to Nothing OS based on Android 13 where we aim to ship a beta version by the end of the year, with a full release in early 2023. — Carl Pei (@getpeid) August 24, 2022

He further claimed that Nothing is "looking to create some fun and interesting software experiences." However, details of upcoming features on the company's Android 13 update were not revealed.

To recall, the Nothing Phone 1 was launched earlier this year in July running on Android 12-based Nothing OS out-of-the-box. The company has assured its users that it will offer 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches (every 2 months).

When we reviewed the Nothing Phone 1, we discovered that it is devoid of bloatware and only features Google's suite of apps by default. Nothing OS includes several unique animations and we found the overall software experience to be pretty good.

In addition, Pei recently announced that Nothing is gradually rolling out OS version 1.1.3 for the Nothing Phone 1. This update brings several camera improvements, including improved processing times for Night Mode and HDR. Colour saturation is claimed to be richer than before while using the ultra-wide camera. Furthermore, image noise has been reduced and sharpness increased when using zoom. This update also includes other performance optimisations and bug fixes.