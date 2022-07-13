Nothing Phone 1 with 33W wired charging support was unveiled yesterday. The handset doesn't come with a charger in the retail box. However, users of the company's first phone can now purchase the charger separately as an accessory online. The Nothing Power 45W 3A mobile charger, clear case, and tempered glass protector are currently up for grabs in India through Flipkart. The Nothing Phone 1 features a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. It packs a 4,500mAh battery as well.

Nothing Phone 1 accessories price in India, availability

The price of Nothing Power 45W 3A mobile charger in India has been set at Rs. 1,499. It comes in a White shade. The transparent case of the new handset comes with a price tag of Rs. 1,499, while the tempered glass screen protector costs Rs. 999. The case is offered in Black and Clear shades. All three accessories for Nothing Phone 1 are currently listed for sale on Flipkart.

The e-commerce website is offering cashback of up to 5 percent on purchases using the Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Nothing Phone 1 accessories details

The Nothing Phone 1 supports maximum 33W fast charging, but the charger unveiled by Carl Pei-backed company offers up to 45W fast charging with 3A output via USB Type-C PD (Power Delivery) 3.0 port. The charger is claimed by Nothing to fill the battery up to 65 percent with just 30 minutes of charging. The charger is said to work with PD3.0 / QC4.0+ / QC3.0 / QC2.0 / PPS enabled devices, including laptops.

Nothing's new tempered glass guard for the Phone 1 has 9H high-hardness protection and is said to be scratch and drop-resistant. The case has a polycarbonate build and is said to be shock-proof. It supports wireless as well as reverse wireless charging.

The price of Nothing Phone 1 in India starts at Rs. 32,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It will go on sale in the country via Flipkart starting July 21 at 7:00pm.

Specifications of Nothing Phone 1 include a 120Hz refresh rate display, 50-megapixel dual-camera setup, 16-megapixel selfie sensor, and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. It is powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The Nothing Phone 1 packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging, 15W Qi wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging.

