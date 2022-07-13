Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nothing Phone 1 Power 45W Charger, Case, Tempered Glass Screen Protector Launched in India

Nothing Phone 1 Power 45W Charger, Case, Tempered Glass Screen Protector Launched in India

Nothing Phone 1 45W charging adapter and the case are priced at Rs 1,499 in India.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 13 July 2022 15:27 IST
Nothing Phone 1 Power 45W Charger, Case, Tempered Glass Screen Protector Launched in India

Photo Credit: Nothing

There's no charger bundled with the Nothing Phone 1

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 1 will go on sale in India via Flipkart
  • The 45W charger is available in White colour
  • The phone will go on sale from July 21

Nothing Phone 1 with 33W wired charging support was unveiled yesterday. The handset doesn't come with a charger in the retail box. However, users of the company's first phone can now purchase the charger separately as an accessory online. The Nothing Power 45W 3A mobile charger, clear case, and tempered glass protector are currently up for grabs in India through Flipkart. The Nothing Phone 1 features a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. It packs a 4,500mAh battery as well.

Nothing Phone 1 accessories price in India, availability

The price of Nothing Power 45W 3A mobile charger in India has been set at Rs. 1,499. It comes in a White shade. The transparent case of the new handset comes with a price tag of Rs. 1,499, while the tempered glass screen protector costs Rs. 999. The case is offered in Black and Clear shades. All three accessories for Nothing Phone 1 are currently listed for sale on Flipkart.

The e-commerce website is offering cashback of up to 5 percent on purchases using the Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Nothing Phone 1 accessories details

The Nothing Phone 1 supports maximum 33W fast charging, but the charger unveiled by Carl Pei-backed company offers up to 45W fast charging with 3A output via USB Type-C PD (Power Delivery) 3.0 port. The charger is claimed by Nothing to fill the battery up to 65 percent with just 30 minutes of charging. The charger is said to work with PD3.0 / QC4.0+ / QC3.0 / QC2.0 / PPS enabled devices, including laptops.

Nothing's new tempered glass guard for the Phone 1 has 9H high-hardness protection and is said to be scratch and drop-resistant. The case has a polycarbonate build and is said to be shock-proof. It supports wireless as well as reverse wireless charging.

The price of Nothing Phone 1 in India starts at Rs. 32,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It will go on sale in the country via Flipkart starting July 21 at 7:00pm.

Specifications of Nothing Phone 1 include a 120Hz refresh rate display, 50-megapixel dual-camera setup, 16-megapixel selfie sensor, and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. It is powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The Nothing Phone 1 packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging, 15W Qi wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing, Nothing Phone 1, Nothing Phone 1 Accessories, Nothing Power 45W, Nothing Phone 1 Case, Nothing Phone 1 Specifications, Flipkart
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Bitcoin Mining Jerked to a Halt in Texas Hub Amid Heat Wave Predictions, Power Outage Possibilities

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 1 Power 45W Charger, Case, Tempered Glass Screen Protector Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google CEO Sends Hiring Slow Down Memo to Employees: What It Really Means
  2. Asus Zenfone 9 Confirmed to Launch on July 28: Details
  3. Nothing Phone Power 45W Charger, Accessories Launched in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Spotted on Wearable App: Report
  5. Nothing Phone 1 First Impressions: Lighting Up the Competition
  6. Blaupunkt BTW100 True Wireless Earphones Review
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Nothing Phone 1 With Dual 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India: Details
  9. Apple iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura Public Beta Released: All Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series to Exclusively Use Qualcomm Chipset: Ming-Chi Kuo
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8 Series to Feature Dimensity 8100-Max, Dimensity 1300 SoCs: All You Need to Know
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Power 45W Charger, Case, Tempered Glass Screen Protector Launched in India
  3. Bitcoin Mining Jerked to a Halt in Texas Hub Amid Heat Wave Predictions, Power Outage Possibilities
  4. Tesla Supplier Panasonic Working on 20 Percent Increased Battery Density by 2030, Company Says
  5. Amazfit GTS 4 Mini With Always-On Display Set to Launch in India on July 16: Specifications, Features
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Spotted on Galaxy Wearable App: Report
  7. Oppo India Issued Notice for Evading Customs Duties Worth Rs. 4390 Crore, Government Says
  8. Vivo India Bank Account Freeze Lifted by Delhi High Court, Directed to Furnish Guarantee Worth Rs. 950 Crore
  9. Xiaomi 12T Series, 12S Series Allegedly Spotted on EEC Database Tipping Global Launch
  10. Stablecoins Must Comply With Same Safeguards as Traditional Payment Methods, Global Regulators Say
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.