Nothing’s ‘The Truth’ Launch Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect

Nothing is expected to unveil its first smartphone at the event today.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 23 March 2022 11:06 IST
Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds were launched last year

Highlights
  • Nothing founder Carl Pei teased a new smartphone on Twitter in February
  • Nothing’s phone could come with a transparent design element
  • The company recently received $70 million (roughly Rs. 534 crore) funding

Nothing, the UK-based electronics brand backed by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei, is all set to host a virtual event later today. The launch event will see announcements about Nothing's product roadmap for the year and it will be livestreamed via the company's official channels. Exact details about what Nothing is unveiling at the event are yet to be officially revealed, but the company is expected to announce its first smartphone. The smartphone could feature a transparent design, similar to Nothing's first pair of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds that were launched in 2021. The upcoming smartphone from Nothing is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC.

Nothing event timing, how to watch livestream

The virtual event called 'The Truth' by Nothing will begin at 2pm GMT (7:30pm IST) today (March 23). The event will be livestreamed via its official YouTube channel. Attendees can now sign up to get notifications about the event on Nothing's website.

You can check out the livestream below:

Although Nothing hasn't provided any particular details about what it is bringing at the launch event, the company is reportedly believed to unveil the much-awaited Nothing Phone.

Last month, Pei teased a new smartphone in a series of cryptic tweets. The handset could feature a transparent design like the Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds that were launched in 2021. The rumoured Nothing Phone is also likely to run on Android 12 out-of-the-box, with few customisations on top of the stock experience. It could be powered by a Snapdragon SoC.

Separately, Nothing recently announced a new $70 million (roughly Rs. 534 crore) funding round that was led by venture capital firms EQT Ventures and C Ventures. The company confirmed that the funding will be used to create new product categories in partnership with Qualcomm Technologies and its Snapdragon platform, and grow operations at its new London Design Hub.

Nothing started its journey by launching the Ear 1 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds last year with a transparent design. The premium earbuds came with active noise cancellation (ANC), cross-platform support, and wireless charging to attract consumers.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Excellent design, useful controls 
  • Good ANC with two intensity levels 
  • Wireless and fast charging 
  • Decent app 
  • Balanced, detailed sound 
  • Bad
  • Charging case is a bit big 
  • No voice assistant support 
  • Sound falls a bit short on attack and aggression
Read detailed Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Further reading: Nothing, Nothing Smartphone Specifications, Nothing Launch Event, The Truth, Carl Pei
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
YouTube to Remove Unfounded Brazil Vote Fraud Videos

