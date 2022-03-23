Nothing, the UK-based electronics brand backed by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei, is all set to host a virtual event later today. The launch event will see announcements about Nothing's product roadmap for the year and it will be livestreamed via the company's official channels. Exact details about what Nothing is unveiling at the event are yet to be officially revealed, but the company is expected to announce its first smartphone. The smartphone could feature a transparent design, similar to Nothing's first pair of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds that were launched in 2021. The upcoming smartphone from Nothing is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC.

Nothing event timing, how to watch livestream

The virtual event called 'The Truth' by Nothing will begin at 2pm GMT (7:30pm IST) today (March 23). The event will be livestreamed via its official YouTube channel. Attendees can now sign up to get notifications about the event on Nothing's website.

You can check out the livestream below:

Although Nothing hasn't provided any particular details about what it is bringing at the launch event, the company is reportedly believed to unveil the much-awaited Nothing Phone.

Last month, Pei teased a new smartphone in a series of cryptic tweets. The handset could feature a transparent design like the Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds that were launched in 2021. The rumoured Nothing Phone is also likely to run on Android 12 out-of-the-box, with few customisations on top of the stock experience. It could be powered by a Snapdragon SoC.

Separately, Nothing recently announced a new $70 million (roughly Rs. 534 crore) funding round that was led by venture capital firms EQT Ventures and C Ventures. The company confirmed that the funding will be used to create new product categories in partnership with Qualcomm Technologies and its Snapdragon platform, and grow operations at its new London Design Hub.

Nothing started its journey by launching the Ear 1 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds last year with a transparent design. The premium earbuds came with active noise cancellation (ANC), cross-platform support, and wireless charging to attract consumers.