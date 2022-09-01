HMD Global announced a slew of Nokia products at the IFA 2022 event in Berlin on Thursday. The highlight of the announcement is the Nokia X30 5G, which is claimed to be the company's most eco-friendly handset to date. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC and features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. During the event, the Nokia G60 5G and the Nokia C31 smartphones were also revealed. Apart from the handsets, the Nokia T21 tablet, Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2, and Nokia Clarity Earbuds were launched by the company.

Nokia X30 5G, Nokia G60 5G, Nokia C31 price

The Nokia X30 5G pricing starts at EUR 529 (roughly Rs. 42,000). It comes in Cloudy Blue and Ice White colour options. The handset will be sold in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage options.

Similarly, the Nokia G60 5G is priced starting at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 28,000), and the handset will be available in Pure Black and Ice Grey colour options. It comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB storage configurations, according to Nokia.

The Nokia C31 is a budget-oriented smartphone that starts at EUR 129 (roughly Rs. 10,500). It comes in Charcoal, Cyan, and Mint. The handset will be offered in 3GB + 32GB, 4GB + 64GB, and 4GB + 128GB storage options.

Nokia X30 5G specifications, features

This smartphone features a 6.43-inch AMOLED with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, up to 700 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Under the hood, it packs Snapdragon 695 5G SoC and runs on Android 12.

For topics, the smartphone features a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle secondary camera. In addition, the rear camera setup is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass layer. There is also a 16-megapixel front-facing shooter.

The Nokia X30 5G packs a 4,200mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It measures 158.9x73.9x7.99mm, weighs about 185g, and has an IP67 water-resistant design. The smartphone sports an under-display fingerprint sensor. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity.

Nokia G60 5G specifications, features

The Nokia G60 5G has a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Nokia G60 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC and runs on Android 12.

It is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Nokia G60 5G also has an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

This smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. It measures 165.99x75.93x8.61mm, weighs about 190g, and has an IP52 water-resistant design. The Nokia G60 5G is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Nokia C31 specifications, features

This smartphone has a 6.75-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a water-drop style notch and 2.5D toughened glass cover. It is powered by an octa-core 1.65GHz and runs on Android 12. The Nokia C31 packs a 13-megapixel triple rare camera setup that also includes two 2-megapixel secondary sensors.

The Nokia C31 is 169.2x77.98x8.6mm in dimensions and weighs about 200g. It houses a 5,050mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. It is rated at IP52 for water resistance and features a fingerprint sensor on the back.

HMD Global also unveiled the Nokia T21 tablet that comes in Charcoal Grey. It offers 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. Pricing for the tablet starts at EUR 239 (roughly Rs. 19,000). It also announced the Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2 and the Nokia Clarity Earbuds 2 Pro.

All of these Nokia devices will be available in select global markets from Thursday.