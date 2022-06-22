Technology News
Nokia X21 5G, G-Series Smartphone Alleged Renders Surface Online, Specifications Leaked

Nokia X21 5G can feature a 6.7-inch OLED display.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 22 June 2022 01:34 IST
Nokia X21 5G, G-Series Smartphone Alleged Renders Surface Online, Specifications Leaked

Photo Credit: Twitter/ NIopt70

Highlights
  • Nokia X21 5G expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery
  • Both Nokia smartphones can get 120Hz refresh rate
  • Nokia is yet to announce the smartphones

Nokia X21 5G and a new G-series smartphone alleged renders and some specifications have leaked online. The Nokia X21 5G smartphone is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. It will reportedly feature a 64-megapixel primary lens and a 13-megapixel camera at the back with Zeiss optics and PureView technology. The smartphone is expected to launch in two storage configurations with 6GB of RAM + 128GB of inbuilt storage and 8GB of RAM + 256GB of inbuilt storage options. However, Nokia is yet to announce the smartphones.

Tipster NIopt70 (@nIopt70) has recently shared on Twitter the alleged render and some key specifications of the rumoured Nokia X21 5G. The smartphone has been tipped to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is said to come with a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel lens, and TOF with Zeiss optics, PureView technology, and a flash.

Nokia X21 5G can also get two variants — a 6GB of RAM with 128GB of inbuilt storage model and an 8GB of RAM with 256GB of inbuilt storage model. It is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC with a 5,000mAh battery. The leaked renders show the smartphone's rear panel in black with the camera module placed on top left and the Nokia branding placed in the centre.

In another Tweet, the tipster shared the alleged render of a Nokia G-series smartphone and its display specifications. The smartphone can be seen with a triple rear camera setup and a flash. The camera module also has 50-megapixel AI camera written on it, revealing the specifications of one of the three cameras.

nokia g series leaked render twitter Nokia G-Series

Photo Credit: Twitter/ NIopt70

The Nokia branding is in the centre. The G-series smartphone can be seen in green colour. The render also shows that the rear of the handset can get a textured design. The smartphone has been tipped to come with 5G connectivity and a full-HD+ resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Unfortunately, these are all the details currently known about the two rumoured Nokia smartphones. The company is yet to announce the Nokia X21 5G and the new G-series smartphone.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Nokia, Nokia X21 5G, Nokia G Series
