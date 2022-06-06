Technology News
loading

Nokia X, G-Series Smartphones With Snapdragon 480+ 5G SoC Launching in H2 2022: Report

Nokia XR21 5G, Nokia X21 5G, and Nokia X11 5G likely to be names of three new smartphones in the X-series.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 6 June 2022 15:22 IST
Nokia X, G-Series Smartphones With Snapdragon 480+ 5G SoC Launching in H2 2022: Report

Photo Credit: Nokia

Nokia G21 (pictured) was featured a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Nokia G21 was recently launched in India
  • Nokia is yet to confirm the new smartphones
  • New smartphones likely to get 120Hz refresh rate

Nokia is reportedly preparing to launch new smartphones in its X and G-series in the second half of this year. The company is also expected to launch Nokia XR21 5G, Nokia X21 5G, and Nokia X11 5G smartphones around the same time. It is expected that these new smartphones will be powered by the Snapdragon 480+ 5G Soc. The names of the upcoming X and G-series smartphones are still unknown, but it is being said they could get a 120Hz refresh rate display. Nokia has not said anything regarding the rumoured launches.

According to a report from Nokiapoweruser, Nokia is preparing to launch several smartphones in its X and G-series. These smartphones are expected to launch in the second half of 2022. The report also added that based on rumours heard earlier the Nokia XR21 5G, Nokia X21 5G, and Nokia X11 5G are expected to launch around the same time.

The report adds that the new X-series smartphones, along with some new top-end G-series smartphones, scheduled to launch soon, can be expected to sport a display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is also said that many of these handsets may be powered by the Snapdragon 480+ 5G SoC. The report also said that the names of the three X-series smartphones can possibly be different.

Nokia is yet to confirm the rumoured launches of the new X and G-series smartphones.

To recall, on April 26, Nokia had launched a new smartphone in its G-series range in India. The Nokia G21 price starts from Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant and Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant. The smartphone is available in two colours, Dusk and Nordic Blue, on the company website. The smartphone came with Android 11 and a 6.5-inch touchscreen with HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It came with a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the phone got an 8-megapixel selfie camera as well.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia, Nokia XR21 5G, Nokia X21 5G, Nokia X11 5G, Nokia G21, Android 11
MacBook Air (2022) May Not Carry a Wide Range of Colours; Shipments Could Hit 7 Million in Second Half

Related Stories

Nokia X, G-Series Smartphones With Snapdragon 480+ 5G SoC Launching in H2 2022: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple WWDC 2022 Keynote Highlights: iOS 16, New MacBook Models, and More
  2. iOS 16 With Revamped Lock Screen, System Apps Unveiled: All Details
  3. MacBook Air (2022), 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Chips Launched
  4. Moto G82 5G Tipped to be Priced at Rs.23,999 in India
  5. Here’s How You Can Save iPhone Photos in JPG Format
  6. How to Turn Off Read Receipts in Facebook Messenger, iMessage, WhatsApp
  7. macOS 13 Ventura Goes Official: Here's All You Need to Know
  8. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
  9. iCloud Family Sharing Now Allows Apple Users to Share In-App Purchases
  10. Here's How You Can Start Navigation Without Opening the Google Maps App
#Latest Stories
  1. iPadOS 16 With Better Multitasking Experience Unveiled at WWDC 2022
  2. Apple WWDC 2022 Keynote Highlights: iOS 16, New MacBook Models, watchOS 9, and More
  3. MacBook Air (2022), 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Processors Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. macOS 13 Ventura Unveiled at Apple WWDC 2022: Release Date, Eligible Devices, More
  5. watchOS 9 With Improved Health Tracking, New Watch Faces Unveiled at WWDC 2022
  6. iOS 16 Unveiled With Revamped Lock Screen, Notifications, System Apps at WWDC 2022: All the New Features
  7. MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Believes Bitcoin's Current Volatility Is Irrelevant
  8. TRON Over-Collaterises USDD Algorithmic Stablecoin to Avoid Terra UST-Like Crash
  9. Early Solar System Was More Chaotic as Rocks, Boulders, and Planetesimals Constantly Collided, Says New Study
  10. Zebronics Zeb-BT800RUF Tower Speaker With Karaoke Mic, LED Display Launched in India: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.