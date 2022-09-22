Technology News
Nokia T10 Tablet Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch: Details

Nokia T10 was announced by HMD global in July.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 22 September 2022 14:50 IST
Nokia T10 Tablet Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch: Details

Nokia T10 has an IPX2-rated water-resistant build

Highlights
  • Nokia T10 has an IPX2-rated water-resistant build
  • There is also a 2-megapixel front-facing shooter
  • Nokia T10 tablet supports Face Unlock technology as well

Nokia T10 price in India has been reportedly leaked ahead of its launch. The Nokia T10 tablet was announced by HMD Global this July. It is a compact tablet that is claimed to have a durable long-lasting design. It sports an 8-inch HD display that comes in both Wi-Fi model and Wi-Fi + 4G LTE variants. It runs Android 12 and is an Android Enterprise recommended device. The company has also promised to deliver 3 years of monthly security updates for this tablet. The Nokia T10 tablet packs a 5,100 mAh battery that supports 10W (5V/ 2A) charging.

According to a report by Nokia Power User, the Nokia T10 price in India has been hinted to be Rs. 11,999 based on a listing that was spotted on Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale offers page.

As mentioned earlier, the Nokia T10 was announced by HMD global in July. The tablet is powered by a Unisoc T606 Soc and runs on Android 12. The Nokia T10 sports an 8-inch HD display. It is an Android Enterprise recommended device and the company has promised to provide monthly security updates for 3 years.

It has two variants — Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + 4G LTE. For optics, this tablet has an 8-megapixel primary rear camera with autofocus and flash. There is also a 2-megapixel front-facing shooter. The Nokia T10 supports Face Unlock technology as well.

The Nokia T10 has an IPX2-rated water-resistant build. It features a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. The tablet is offered in two storage configurations — 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage.

Additionally, there is a microSD slot that supports up to 512GB of storage. This tablet gets dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) and Bluetooth v5.0. The Nokia T10 also packs an ambient light sensor, accelerometer, and built-in FM radio receiver along with support for GLONASS, GPS, and Galileo navigation technologies.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nokia T10

Nokia T10

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 8.00-inch
Front Camera 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
OS Android 12
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
Further reading: Nokia, Nokia T10, Nokia T10 specifications
Bitcoin Falls to $18,600 After US Federal Reserve Announces Another Interest Rate Hike
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Captures Its First Image of Neptune

Nokia T10 Tablet Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch: Details
