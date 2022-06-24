Technology News
loading

Nokia Style+ With 48-Megapixel Primary Camera, 4,900mAh Battery Spotted on FCC: Report

Nokia Style+ is said to pack a 4,900mAh battery.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 24 June 2022 15:26 IST
Nokia Style+ With 48-Megapixel Primary Camera, 4,900mAh Battery Spotted on FCC: Report

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

The Nokia Style+ has a vertically aligned rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Nokia Style+ is expected to support 20W fast charging
  • It is said to measure 76.4mm wide, 166.1mm high
  • The Nokia Style+ has also been spotted on Wi-Fi alliance site

Nokia Style+ has been allegedly making the rounds at various certification sites indicating that the company might soon officially unveil this handset. Now, it has been reportedly spotted on the US' Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database. The supposed listing reveals key specifications of the handset as well as its design details. The Nokia Style+ is said to feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Furthermore, the rear cameras are supposedly aligned vertically and are paired with an LED flash.

This rumoured [Nokia] handset was spotted on the FCC database by MySmartPrice. The listed smartphone bears the model number TA-1448 model, which had reportedly also surfaced on the Wi-Fi alliance website. Now, the alleged FCC listing suggests that the Nokia Style+ could pack a 4,900mAh battery. It is said to include a charger with the model number AD-020US; its charging speed is unspecified. However, the smartphone could reportedly support 20W fast charging.

The Nokia Style+ is expected to sport an LCD screen. It is said to measure 76.4mm wide and 166.1mm high. The alleged FCC listing further adds that this smartphone could feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is believed to sport a rectangular rear camera module on the top-left corners with the three sensors aligned vertically. This smartphone is expected to feature a 16-megapixel selfie shooter as well.

A recent report suggests that the Nokia TA-1448 could also be a variant of the Nokia G400. It is a 5G-enabled handset that packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

How's Nokia brand licensee trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia Style Plus, Nokia Style Plus specifications, FCC, Nokia
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Apple's Mixed Reality Headset to Be a 'Game Changer' for the Market: Ming-Chi Kuo
Nokia Style+ With 48-Megapixel Primary Camera, 4,900mAh Battery Spotted on FCC: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Announces Release Date for Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Order Pass Reservations Starts in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price in India Discounted by Over 30 Percent
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Suggested to Be Available Initially via a Pre-Order Pass
  5. Asus ROG Phone 6 Renders Surface Online, India Launch Tipped
  6. Noise i1 Smart Glasses With Touch Controls Debut in India
  7. Xiaomi 12 Ultra With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Hinted to Launch on July 5
  8. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  9. Oppo Reno 8 Pro With MariSilicon X Chip Tipped to Launch in India by Mid-July
  10. Poco F4 5G to Get 2 Years of Warranty, Poco X3 Pro Warranty Extended
#Latest Stories
  1. MG Motor Inaugurates Residential Community EV Chargers in Jaipur
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Unlocked Galaxy S20 FE 5G Get June 2022 Android Security Patch: Report
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Invite-Only Pre-Order Pass Reservation Begins in India
  4. Binance Pens Exclusive NFT Partnerships With Cristiano Ronaldo: Here's What You Need to Know
  5. Anek OTT Release Date: Ayushmann Khurrana Movie to Release June 26 on Netflix
  6. Popular Chinese Messaging Platform WeChat Prohibits Accounts Dealing in NFT, Crypto Services
  7. R Madhavan, VistaVerse Announce Free Movie Tickets, NFTs of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
  8. Nokia Style+ With 48-Megapixel Primary Camera, 4,900mAh Battery Spotted on FCC: Report
  9. Apple's Mixed Reality Headset to Be a 'Game Changer' for the Market: Ming-Chi Kuo
  10. Huawei Freebuds Pro 2 TWS Earbuds With IP54 Rating, Active Noise Cancellation Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.