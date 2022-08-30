Nokia and Ericsson announced plans on Monday to completely exit Russia. Ericsson has revealed that it plans to gradually withdraw from Russia over the coming months, whereas Nokia has revealed its intentions to exit its Russian business by the end of the year. These are the latest among the slew of western technology companies as the pace of withdrawals from Russia accelerates. In addition, companies like Dell and Logitech have also decided recently to halt their operations and withdraw from Russia.

Nokia had previously stated its interest in leaving Russia. However, the company plans to assist its customers throughout the process. "We will retain a formal presence in the country until the legal closure is completed", a Nokia spokesperson said on Monday.

Dell reportedly also revealed last week that it plans to withdraw from the country. Similarly, Logitech suspended its operations in Russia in March and will start to wind down its remaining activities in the country.

More western companies are selling or withdrawing from their businesses in Russia. Many had initially halted operations after Moscow began a military operation against Ukraine.