Nokia, Logitech, Ericsson, More Western Tech Companies Announce Plans to Exit Russia

Nokia is expected to exit Russia by the end of the year.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 30 August 2022 13:47 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Nokia plans to maintain a formal presence in Russia until legal closure is completed

  • Ericsson hopes to gradually withdraw from Russia over the coming months
  • Dell announced its plans to exit Russia last week
  • Logitech had already suspended its Russian operations in March

Nokia and Ericsson announced plans on Monday to completely exit Russia. Ericsson has revealed that it plans to gradually withdraw from Russia over the coming months, whereas Nokia has revealed its intentions to exit its Russian business by the end of the year. These are the latest among the slew of western technology companies as the pace of withdrawals from Russia accelerates. In addition, companies like Dell and Logitech have also decided recently to halt their operations and withdraw from Russia.

According to Reuters, Nokia and Ericsson will completely exit from Russia in a trend set by various western technology companies like Intel, Netflix, and more. Ericsson hopes to gradually withdraw over the coming months. Meanwhile, Nokia has announced that it plans to exit Russia by the end of the year.

Nokia had previously stated its interest in leaving Russia. However, the company plans to assist its customers throughout the process. "We will retain a formal presence in the country until the legal closure is completed", a Nokia spokesperson said on Monday.

Dell reportedly also revealed last week that it plans to withdraw from the country. Similarly, Logitech suspended its operations in Russia in March and will start to wind down its remaining activities in the country.

More western companies are selling or withdrawing from their businesses in Russia. Many had initially halted operations after Moscow began a military operation against Ukraine.

