Technology News
loading

Nokia G400 5G Variants Reportedly Spotted Ahead of Global Launch

Nokia G400 5G variant N1530DL will be the US version.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 17 June 2022 18:32 IST
Nokia G400 5G Variants Reportedly Spotted Ahead of Global Launch

Nokia G400 (centre) is the cheapest 5G-enabled device offered by Nokia Licensee HMD Global

Highlights
  • TA-1448, TA-1476, and N1530DL are the three variants of Nokia G400 5G
  • Nokia G400 5G TA-1448 was listed with name Style+
  • Nokia G400 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC

Nokia G400 5G official user guide has been reportedly spotted revealing the names of the three variants of the smartphone. The Nokia G400 was announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 along with the Nokia C100, Nokia C200, Nokia G100, and Nokia 2760 flip phones. The G400 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The recent spotting of the Nokia G400 5G hints at the imminent official launch of the smartphone.

Three variants of the Nokia G400 5G — TA-1448, TA-1476, and N1530DL have reportedly been spotted by NokiaPowerUser as it appeared in the leaked user guide before launch. The report also mentioned that the N1530DL will be the US variant of the Nokia G400 5G. As mentioned earlier, the latest spotting of the 5G variants of the smartphone from the Finnish company is said to hint at its imminent launch. The report also hinted that the handset may be launched as Nokia G40 or Nokia G41 globally.

An earlier report from the same publication had mentioned the appearance of the Nokia G400 5G TA-1448 variant on the Wi-Fi alliance website. The variant was listed with the product name Style+. The user guide confirms the code name Style for the handset.

As mentioned earlier, the Nokia G400 was announced at CES 2022 along with the Nokia C100, Nokia C200, Nokia G100, and Nokia 2760 flip phones. To recall, the handset from Nokia is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a macro lens. Nokia G400 is available for $239 (roughly Rs. 17,800) in the United States at Tracfone, Boost, and Consumer Cellular.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia, Nokia G400 5G, Nokia G400 5G specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
TSMC’s 3nm SoCs to Debut in 2023, 2nm Chips Production to Begin 2025

Related Stories

Nokia G400 5G Variants Reportedly Spotted Ahead of Global Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Motorola Edge 30 Lite Pricing, Colours Tipped
  2. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Images Tease Fancy Notification Lights on Back Panel
  4. Mirzapur Season 3 Filming Begins Next Week, Pankaj Tripathi Has Revealed
  5. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022 Ends Tonight: Here Are the Best Offers
  6. Xiaomi Pad 5 Review: The Android Tablet Experience Done Right
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Government Orders Employees Not to Use Google Drive, VPNs: Details
  9. Poco F4 5G, Poco X4 GT Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G With Snapdragon 720G SoC Said to Be in the Works
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 16 Carries Built-In Unit Conversion in Messages, Notes, Calendar, More
  2. Microsoft Defender Online Security App Launched for Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows
  3. Realme Techlife Watch R100 Hinted to Launch in India on June 23: All the Details
  4. Nokia G400 5G Variants Reportedly Spotted Ahead of Global Launch
  5. Astronomers Spot Two Earth-Like Planets in a Nearby Multiplanet System
  6. TSMC’s 3nm SoCs to Debut in 2023, 2nm Chips Production to Begin 2025
  7. Elon Musk Sued by Tesla Shareholder Over Racism, Sexual Harassment Complaints
  8. Google Meet Gets Picture-in-Picture, Multi-Pin Video Options on Chrome Browser
  9. Oppo A57 (2022) Price in India, June 21 Launch Date Tipped
  10. Tag Heuer Adds Support for NFT Watchfaces for ‘Connected Calibre E4’ Smartwatch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.