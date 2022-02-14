Nokia G21 has been launched in select markets as its latest mid-range offering from brand licensee HMD Global. The new Nokia G21 comes as a successor to the Nokia G20 that went live in India in July last year. The Nokia G-series handset carries a 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 chipset. Nokia G21 is available in a single variant which has 64GB of onboard storage. Other highlights about the phone include a 5,050mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Nokia G21 price, availability

Nokia G21 is currently listed on the Russian e-commerce platform DNS for RUB 15,999 (roughly Rs. 15,600) for the single 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The handset is available in Dusk and Nordic Blue colour options.

To recall, Nokia G20 was unveiled with a price tag of Rs. 12,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage variant in July 2021. The handset is offered in Glacier and Night colour options.

Nokia G21 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia G21 runs Android 11 as per the e-commerce listing. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS (1,600x720 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and a pixel density of 269ppi.

Nokia G21 packs an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC under the hood, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The storage is expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

For optics, the handset sports a triple rear camera setup along with a LED flash. The 50-megapixel primary camera-led camera unit includes a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the device carries an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Connectivity options on Nokia G21 include Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor. Nokia G21 supports the face unlock feature and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone sports a dedicated button to summon Google Assistant.

Nokia G21 packs a 5,050mAh battery and 18W fast charging support. The handset measures 164.6x75.9x8.5mm and weighs 190 grams.

