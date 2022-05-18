Technology News
Nokia G20 Receives Android 12 Update With May 2022 Security Patch: Report

Nokia G20 Android 12 update is about 2GB in size.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 18 May 2022 12:05 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Nokia G20 sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display

Highlights
  • Nokia G20 user in Austria reportedly gets Android 12 update
  • Nokia 3.4, Nokia 5.4, others expected to soon get Android 12
  • Nokia G20 went on sale in July 2021 in India

Nokia G20 has reportedly started receiving the Android 12 update paired with the May 2022 security patch. A user in Austria has claimed that their Nokia G20 has received the Android 12 update. The update is said to be hefty with its size said to be about 2GB. The Nokia G20 could be joining a long list of Nokia smartphones who have already got the Android 12 update. The handset went on sale in July 2021 in India and came with Android 11 out of the box. Currently, there is no information regarding the availability of the update in India.

According to a report by Nokiamob, a Nokia G20 user in Austria is said to have received the Android 12 update with the May 2022 security patch on their smartphone. The Android 12 update for the handset is said to be 1.97GB in size. The Nokia G20 is reportedly getting the Android 12 v2.230 update. It isn't yet known when the Android 12 update for Nokia G20 will reach India.

The report further added that the next Nokia devices expected to get the Android 12 update are Nokia 3.4, Nokia 5.4, Nokia T20 and all of the new Nokia phones running a Unisoc SoC.

Recently, Nokia 2.4 started receiving the Android 12 update in France and Pakistan, according to a report. The Nokia 2.4 Android 12 update was paired with the April 2022 security patch, but it looks like the Nokia G20 users will get the May 2022 security patch with the Android 12 update.

Nokia G20 specifications

The Nokia G20 went on sale in India in July last year and runs Android 11 out of the box. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD touchscreen display with 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. The handset packs a 5,050mAh battery, which is paired with a 10W charger provided in the box.

How's Nokia brand licensee trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nokia, Nokia G20, Nokia 2.4, Nokia T20, Nokia 3.4, Nokia 5.4, Nokia G20 specifications
