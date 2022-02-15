Nokia G11 has been launched as the latest budget smartphone from Nokia brand licensee HMD Global. The Nokia phone is promised to deliver up to three days of battery life. It comes as the successor to Nokia G10, which was launched in April last year. The Nokia G11 features triple rear cameras and a 90Hz display. The phone also comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and carries two distinct colour options. Nokia G11 also comes with 18W fast charging support.

Nokia G11 price, availability

Nokia G11 price has been set at AED 499 (roughly Rs. 10,200) for the lone 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, as reported by Nokiamob.net. The phone comes in Charcoal and Ice colours. It will be available in the UAE and UK markets from March. Details about the India launch of the Nokia G11 are yet to be revealed.

In April last year, Nokia G10 debuted in western markets. It was launched in India in September at Rs. 12,149.

Alongside Nokia G11, HMD Global brought the Nokia G21 as the other new model in the G series.

Nokia G11 specifications

The Nokia G11 runs on Android 11 and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display also includes a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the Nokia G11 is powered by the Unisoc T606 SoC. The display and the SoC are identical with the Nokia G21. However, the Nokia G11 has 3GB of RAM, which is unlike the 4GB RAM available on the superior model.

For photos and videos, the Nokia G11 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, paired with an LED flash.

The Nokia G11 features an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

In terms of storage, Nokia G11 includes 32GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Nokia G11 packs a 5,050mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The phone is, though, bundled with a 10W charger in the box. Besides, it measures 164.6x75.9x8.5mm and weighs 189 grams.