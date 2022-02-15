Technology News
Nokia G11 With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Nokia G11 price is set at AED 499 (roughly Rs. 10,200).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 February 2022 19:28 IST
Photo Credit: HMD Global

Nokia G11 is initially coming to the UAE and the UK

Highlights
  • Nokia G11 comes in two distinct colour options
  • The Nokia phone is powered by Unisoc T606 SoC
  • Nokia G11 comes with a 13-megapixel primary camera

Nokia G11 has been launched as the latest budget smartphone from Nokia brand licensee HMD Global. The Nokia phone is promised to deliver up to three days of battery life. It comes as the successor to Nokia G10, which was launched in April last year. The Nokia G11 features triple rear cameras and a 90Hz display. The phone also comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and carries two distinct colour options. Nokia G11 also comes with 18W fast charging support.

Nokia G11 price, availability

Nokia G11 price has been set at AED 499 (roughly Rs. 10,200) for the lone 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, as reported by Nokiamob.net. The phone comes in Charcoal and Ice colours. It will be available in the UAE and UK markets from March. Details about the India launch of the Nokia G11 are yet to be revealed.

In April last year, Nokia G10 debuted in western markets. It was launched in India in September at Rs. 12,149.

Alongside Nokia G11, HMD Global brought the Nokia G21 as the other new model in the G series.

Nokia G11 specifications

The Nokia G11 runs on Android 11 and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display also includes a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the Nokia G11 is powered by the Unisoc T606 SoC. The display and the SoC are identical with the Nokia G21. However, the Nokia G11 has 3GB of RAM, which is unlike the 4GB RAM available on the superior model.

For photos and videos, the Nokia G11 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, paired with an LED flash.

The Nokia G11 features an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

In terms of storage, Nokia G11 includes 32GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Nokia G11 packs a 5,050mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The phone is, though, bundled with a 10W charger in the box. Besides, it measures 164.6x75.9x8.5mm and weighs 189 grams.

How's Nokia brand licensee trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nokia G11

Display 6.50-inch
Processor Unisoc T606
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5050mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia G11 price, Nokia G11 specifications, Nokia G11, Nokia, HMD Global
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360
macOS Big Sur 11.6.4, macOS Catalina 2022-002 Security Updates Released: What You Need to Know
