Nokia G11 Plus Spotted With Four Model Numbers on Bluetooth Certification Website: Report

Nokia G11 Plus is expected to come with a 50-megapixel camera.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 28 June 2022 05:08 IST
Photo Credit: HMD Global

The new Nokia smartphone is said to launch as the Plus variant of the Nokia G11

Highlights
  • Nokia G11 Plus said to come in four variants
  • The new Nokia handset can get 4GB of RAM
  • The smartphone can launch in second half of 2022

Nokia is reportedly preparing to launch the G11 Plus smartphone as a Nokia smartphone with 'Plus' moniker has been spotted on its Bluetooth certification. The handset been spotted with four different model numbers, according to the report. It also added that the smartphone will likely come with a 50-megapixel camera. Nokia G11 Plus is also said to have passed the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification. Moreover, as reported earlier, the Nokia handset was also spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website without a model number.

According to a report from Nokiapoweruser, a Nokia smartphone with the model numbers TA-1421, TA-1408, TA-1413, and TA-1429 has been spotted on the Bluetooth listing. The said model numbers are said to belong to the Plus variant of the Nokia G11. It has also been revealed that the listed smartphone will have 'Plus' in its name. The report claimed that the smartphone will come with a 50-megapixel camera. Four model numbers also signal towards possible four variants of the smartphone.

The Nokia G11 Plus with the model number TA-1413 has recently passed the US FCC certification, as per the report. The Bluetooth listing has reportedly revealed that the smartphone will be powered by a Unisoc SoC. The upcoming Nokia smartphone, according to the report, will feature the 50-megapixel camera as the Nokia G21. It also added that a retailer listing has recently confirmed the handset with the model number TA-1429 belongs to the Nokia G11 Plus.

As shared in a report recently, the Nokia G11 Plus was also spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website. Although, the listing did not contain the model number of the smartphone, it had revealed the moniker Nokia G11 Plus. The Geekbench listing claimed the smartphone will be powered by the octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC with a clock speed of 1.61GHz. It was also reported to feature the Mali G57 GPU. The smartphone said to have scored 309 points in single-core performance and 1,302 points in multi-core performance. The report added that the smartphone could run on Android 12 and can feature 4GB of RAM.

As far as the availability of the Nokia G11 Plus in concerned, the company has not made any announcements yet but it is expected to launch in 2022. As per another report, Nokia is expected to launch multiple new X and G-series smartphones in the second half of 2022. The list of Nokia X-series smartphones can include names like Nokia XR21 5G, Nokia X21 5G, and Nokia X11 5G that are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 480+ SoC.

Further reading: Nokia, Nokia G11 Plus, Nokia G11, Nokia G21, Android 12
Tesla to Undergo Fresh Trial in Race Bias Lawsuit Days After Former Employee Turned Down Compensation

