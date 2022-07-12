Technology News
Nokia C21 Plus With 13-Megapixel Dual Cameras, 3-Day Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Nokia on Tuesday announced the launch of the Nokia C21 Plus smartphone in India. 

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 July 2022 12:32 IST
Nokia on Tuesday announced the launch of the Nokia C21 Plus smartphone in India. The handset is equipped with a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup and is claimed to offer up to 3 days of battery backup, according to the company. The smartphone is equipped with a rear mounted fingerprint sensor and will receieve quarterly security updates for two years. Pricing for the Nokia C21 Plus starts at Rs. 10,299 for the 3GB + 32GB storage model, and the handset will be available for purchase in Dark Cyan and Warm Grey colour options via the company's website.  

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.
