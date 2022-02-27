Technology News
Nokia C2 2nd Edition, Nokia C21, Nokia C21 Plus Launched; Nokia Wireless Headphones Debut: Specifications

Nokia C2 2nd Edition, Nokia C21, and Nokia C21 Plus — all three phones come with Android 11 (Go edition).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 February 2022 15:30 IST
Photo Credit: HMD Global

Nokia C2 2nd Edition carries a regular display design, while Nokia C21 and C21 Plus have notches

Highlights
  • Nokia C2 2nd Edition comes in 1GB and 2GB RAM options
  • Nokia C21 carries a single rear camera
  • Nokia Wireless Headphones price is set at $49.99 (roughly Rs. 3,800)

Nokia C2 2nd Edition, Nokia C21, and Nokia C21 Plus smartphones were launched on Sunday (February 27) — as a part of Nokia brand licensee HMD Global's offerings for 2022. All three new Nokia phones are designed as the company's latest budget models to attract people upgrading from feature phones. While the Nokia C21 Plus carries dual rear cameras, the Nokia C2 2nd Edition and the regular Nokia C21 are settled with a single rear camera. The Nokia C2 2nd Edition also has the traditional display design, whereas the Nokia C21 and Nokia C21 Plus offers a waterdrop-style notch. Alongside the three new Nokia C-series phones, HMD Global announced the Nokia Wireless Headphones as its latest offering in the audio accessories market.

Nokia C2 2nd Edition, Nokia C21, Nokia C21 Plus price

Nokia C2 2nd Edition price begins at EUR 79 (roughly Rs. 6,700), while the Nokia C21 price starts at EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 8,400) and the Nokia C21 Plus starts at EUR 119 (roughly Rs. 10,100). In terms of availability, the Nokia C2 2nd Edition and Nokia C21 Plus will go on sale from April, whereas the Nokia C21 will be available from the end of March. The Nokia Wireless Headphones, on the other hand, are coming to the US with a recommended retail price (RRP) of $49.99 (roughly Rs. 3,800).

India pricing and availability of the Nokia C2 2nd Edition, Nokia C21, Nokia C21 Plus, and the Nokia Wireless Headphones are yet to be announced.

Nokia C2 2nd Edition specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia C2 2nd Edition runs on Android 11 (Go edition) and features a 5.7-inch FWVGA display. The phone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek SoC that is equipped with four cores of Cortex-A53 at 1.5GHz, along with 1GB and 2GB RAM options. The Nokia C2 2nd Edition comes with a 5-megapixel rear camera that has a fixed focus lens and an LED Flash.

nokia c2 2nd edition image Nokia C2 2nd Edition

Nokia C2 2nd Edition comes with a 5.7-inch FWVGA display
Photo Credit: HMD Global

 

For selfies and video chats, the Nokia C2 2nd Edition carries a 2-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an LED flash.

The Nokia C2 2nd Edition comes with 32GB of onboard storage as standard that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, wireless FM radio, Micro-USB (with OTG), and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sensors on board include an accelerometer. The Nokia C2 2nd Edition packs a 2,400mAh removable battery. Moreover, the phone comes in two distinct colour options.

Nokia C21 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia C21 runs on Android 11 (Go edition) and features a 6.517-inch HD+ display. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC, along with 2GB and 3GB RAM options. The Nokia C21 comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor, with a fixed focus lens and an LED flash. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an LED flash.

nokia c21 image Nokia C21

Nokia C21 features a fingerprint sensor at the back 
Photo Credit: HMD Global

 

On the storage front, the Nokia C21 comes with 32GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB (with OTG), and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. The phone also includes a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, it packs a 3,000mAh battery.

Nokia C21 Plus specifications

Just like the Nokia C21, the dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia C21 Plus runs on Android 11 (Go edition) and features a 6.517-inch HD+ display. The phone is also powered by the same octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC that is available on the regular model. The SoC is paired with 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB RAM options, though.

nokia c21 plus image Nokia C21 Plus

Nokia C21 Plus comes with dual rear cameras
Photo Credit: HMD Global

 

In terms of optics, the Nokia C21 Plus carries a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an autofocus lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The rear camera setup is also paired with an LED flash.

The Nokia C21 Plus also comes with a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, along with an LED flash.

On the storage front, the Nokia C21 Plus comes in 32GB and 64GB storage variants. The phone comes with connectivity options, namely 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB (with OTG), and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Nokia C21 Plus packs a 4,000mAh battery. Moreover, the phone comes with an IP52-certified build that helps resist splashes.

Nokia Wireless Headphones specifications

The Nokia Wireless Headphones come with 40mm drivers and a soft cushion design. The headphones also have an adjustable arm for custom fit and come in a foldable design for easy storage. Further, the headphones support hands-free calling using a built-in microphone and include support for voice assistants Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant.

nokia wireless headphones image Nokia Wireless Headphones

Nokia Wireless Headphones come with 40mm drivers
Photo Credit: HMD Global

 

HMD Global has offered physical playback controls on the Nokia Wireless Headphones. The headphones come with Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and pack an 800mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 60 hours of play time on a single charge. There is also a USB Type-C port for charging. Moreover, the headphones come in Black and White colours and weigh 188 grams.

Alongside the new devices, HMD Global showcased the Nokia G11 and Nokia G21 smartphones as well as the Nokia Go Earbuds 2+ that all were unveiled earlier this month. The Finnish company also announced the HMD Softlock device locking solution for financing providers, HMD Enable Pro enterprise mobility management solution for businesses, and the HMD Connect Pro IoT connectivity and SIM management system for business clients. Through these services, the company is targeted to receive a million subscriptions in the first half of the year.

How's Nokia brand licensee trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nokia C2 2nd Edition

Display 5.70-inch
Processor MediaTek
Front Camera 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
RAM 1GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 2400mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 480x960 pixels
Nokia C21

Display 6.52-inch
Processor Unisoc SC9863A
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
OS Android 11 (Go edition)
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Nokia C21 Plus

Display 6.52-inch
Processor Unisoc SC9863A
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11 (Go edition)
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Ukraine Crisis: Official Kremlin Website Down Amid Russian Invasion
