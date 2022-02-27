Nokia C2 2nd Edition, Nokia C21, and Nokia C21 Plus smartphones were launched on Sunday (February 27) — as a part of Nokia brand licensee HMD Global's offerings for 2022. All three new Nokia phones are designed as the company's latest budget models to attract people upgrading from feature phones. While the Nokia C21 Plus carries dual rear cameras, the Nokia C2 2nd Edition and the regular Nokia C21 are settled with a single rear camera. The Nokia C2 2nd Edition also has the traditional display design, whereas the Nokia C21 and Nokia C21 Plus offers a waterdrop-style notch. Alongside the three new Nokia C-series phones, HMD Global announced the Nokia Wireless Headphones as its latest offering in the audio accessories market.

Nokia C2 2nd Edition, Nokia C21, Nokia C21 Plus price

Nokia C2 2nd Edition price begins at EUR 79 (roughly Rs. 6,700), while the Nokia C21 price starts at EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 8,400) and the Nokia C21 Plus starts at EUR 119 (roughly Rs. 10,100). In terms of availability, the Nokia C2 2nd Edition and Nokia C21 Plus will go on sale from April, whereas the Nokia C21 will be available from the end of March. The Nokia Wireless Headphones, on the other hand, are coming to the US with a recommended retail price (RRP) of $49.99 (roughly Rs. 3,800).

India pricing and availability of the Nokia C2 2nd Edition, Nokia C21, Nokia C21 Plus, and the Nokia Wireless Headphones are yet to be announced.

Nokia C2 2nd Edition specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia C2 2nd Edition runs on Android 11 (Go edition) and features a 5.7-inch FWVGA display. The phone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek SoC that is equipped with four cores of Cortex-A53 at 1.5GHz, along with 1GB and 2GB RAM options. The Nokia C2 2nd Edition comes with a 5-megapixel rear camera that has a fixed focus lens and an LED Flash.

Nokia C2 2nd Edition comes with a 5.7-inch FWVGA display

Photo Credit: HMD Global

For selfies and video chats, the Nokia C2 2nd Edition carries a 2-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an LED flash.

The Nokia C2 2nd Edition comes with 32GB of onboard storage as standard that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, wireless FM radio, Micro-USB (with OTG), and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sensors on board include an accelerometer. The Nokia C2 2nd Edition packs a 2,400mAh removable battery. Moreover, the phone comes in two distinct colour options.

Nokia C21 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia C21 runs on Android 11 (Go edition) and features a 6.517-inch HD+ display. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC, along with 2GB and 3GB RAM options. The Nokia C21 comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor, with a fixed focus lens and an LED flash. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an LED flash.

Nokia C21 features a fingerprint sensor at the back

Photo Credit: HMD Global

On the storage front, the Nokia C21 comes with 32GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB (with OTG), and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. The phone also includes a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, it packs a 3,000mAh battery.

Nokia C21 Plus specifications

Just like the Nokia C21, the dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia C21 Plus runs on Android 11 (Go edition) and features a 6.517-inch HD+ display. The phone is also powered by the same octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC that is available on the regular model. The SoC is paired with 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB RAM options, though.

Nokia C21 Plus comes with dual rear cameras

Photo Credit: HMD Global

In terms of optics, the Nokia C21 Plus carries a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an autofocus lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The rear camera setup is also paired with an LED flash.

The Nokia C21 Plus also comes with a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, along with an LED flash.

On the storage front, the Nokia C21 Plus comes in 32GB and 64GB storage variants. The phone comes with connectivity options, namely 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB (with OTG), and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Nokia C21 Plus packs a 4,000mAh battery. Moreover, the phone comes with an IP52-certified build that helps resist splashes.

Nokia Wireless Headphones specifications

The Nokia Wireless Headphones come with 40mm drivers and a soft cushion design. The headphones also have an adjustable arm for custom fit and come in a foldable design for easy storage. Further, the headphones support hands-free calling using a built-in microphone and include support for voice assistants Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant.

Nokia Wireless Headphones come with 40mm drivers

Photo Credit: HMD Global

HMD Global has offered physical playback controls on the Nokia Wireless Headphones. The headphones come with Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and pack an 800mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 60 hours of play time on a single charge. There is also a USB Type-C port for charging. Moreover, the headphones come in Black and White colours and weigh 188 grams.

Alongside the new devices, HMD Global showcased the Nokia G11 and Nokia G21 smartphones as well as the Nokia Go Earbuds 2+ that all were unveiled earlier this month. The Finnish company also announced the HMD Softlock device locking solution for financing providers, HMD Enable Pro enterprise mobility management solution for businesses, and the HMD Connect Pro IoT connectivity and SIM management system for business clients. Through these services, the company is targeted to receive a million subscriptions in the first half of the year.