Nokia C01 Plus Gets New 32GB Storage Variant in India, 16GB Storage Variant Price Hiked

Nokia C01 Plus was initially launched in India in September 2021 and got a 16GB storage variant only.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 28 March 2022 17:52 IST
Photo Credit: Nokia

Nokia C01 Plus is offered in two colour options — Blue and Grey

  • Nokia C01 Plus has two storage variants — 16GB, 32GB
  • Jio subscribers will get special offers with the smartphone
  • Nokia C01 Plus gets a 5-megapixel rear camera

Nokia C01 Plus — launched in India in September last year — has received another RAM + storage variant. With the new variant, the budget-oriented smartphone now has two variants available to purchase in the country. Nokia C01 Plus sports a 5.45-inch HD+ display and is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor. For optics, it gets a 5-megapixel rear camera as well as a 2-megapixel selfie camera. It gets flash support for the camera at the front and back. Nokia C01 Plus runs Android 11 (Go edition) out-of-the-box.

Nokia C01 Plus price in India

The 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant of Nokia C01 Plus is priced at Rs. 6,799. The budget-oriented Nokia smartphone was launched in India in September 2021 in a 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant. It was priced at Rs. 5,999 but is now available at Rs. 6,299. It is available to purchase via Nokia.com, leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, along with offline retail stores. It is available in Blue and Grey colour options.

Jio subscribers will get an "instant price support" of Rs. 600 that essentially brings down the price of the Nokia C01 Plus to Rs. 5,699 and Rs. 6,199 for the 16GB and 32GB storage variants. Furthermore, Jio subscribers doing a recharge of Rs. 299 and above will also get benefits of up to Rs. 4,000 across Myntra, PharmEasy, Oyo, and MakeMyTrip.

Nokia C01 Plus specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia C01 Plus runs Android 11 (Go edition) sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1,440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 295ppi pixel density. It is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc SC9863a SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and up to 32GB of onboard storage. The internal memory can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 128GB).

For optics, Nokia C01 Plus features a single 5-megapixel camera at the back with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel selfie sensor. Both cameras get LED flash support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi with 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard the Nokia C01 Plus include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, GPS, A-GPS, and facial recognition.

Nokia C01 Plus packs a 3,000mAh battery with 5W charging support. Besides, the phone measures 147.95x71.8x9.3mm and weighs approximately 157 grams.

How's Nokia brand licensee trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Nokia C01 Plus

Nokia C01 Plus

Display 5.45-inch
Processor Unisoc SC9863A
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
RAM 1GB
Storage 16GB
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
OS Android 11 (Go edition)
Resolution 720x1440 pixels
Further reading: Nokia C01 Plus, Nokia C01 Plus Price in India, Nokia C01 Plus Specifications, Nokia, HMD Global
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.

