Nokia 8210 4G With Unisoc T107​ SoC, Wireless FM Radio Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Nokia 8210 price in India has been set at Rs. 3,999.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 2 August 2022 17:40 IST
Photo Credit: Nokia

Nokia 8210 4G is offered in Dark Blue and Red shades

  • Nokia 8210 4G launched as the latest feature phone by HMD Global
  • It runs on Series 30+ operating system
  • Nokia 8210 4G has a 2.8-inch display

Nokia 8210 4G feature phone was launched on Tuesday in India by the Nokia brand licensee HMD Global. The new device has a bar form factor and comes in two different colour options. Powered by Unisoc T107 SoC, the Nokia 8210 packs 48MB RAM and 128MB of onboard storage. Dual SIM connectivity, expandable storage up to 32GB, removable battery, and a 0.3-megapixel rear camera sensor are the other key highlights of the model. The Nokia 8210 offer wireless FM streaming support and has an MP3 player. The new feature phone is backed by a 1,450mAh battery that is said to deliver up to 27 days of standby time with a single charge.

Nokia 8210 4G price in India, avaialibity

Price of the Nokia 8210 in India has been set at Rs. 3,999. It is offered in Dark Blue and Red shades and is currently available for purchase via the Nokia India website and via Amazon. The company is offering a one-year replacement guarantee on the phone.

Nokia 8210 4G specifications

The Nokia 8210 4G comes with dual-SIM (Nano) support and runs on the Series 30+ operating system. The new feature phone sports a 2.8-inch QVGA display and is powered by a Unisoc T107 SoC, along with 128MB of RAM and 48MB of onboard storage. The inbuilt storage can be expanded up to 32GB via the dedicated microSD card slot.

There is also a 0.3-megapixel camera sensor on the rear of the Nokia 8210 4G. It also sports FM radio with wired and wireless mode, and an MP3 player. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack and there is also a Micro-USB port.

For connectivity, Nokia has packed Bluetooth V5 on the feature phone. Furthermore, the Nokia 8210 4G comes preloaded with games including Snake, Tetris, BlackJack, and also packs in a torch. It has power, numeric, and function keys as well.

The Nokia 8210 4G packs a 1,450mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 6 hours of talk time on a 4G network or up to 27 days of standby time. It measures 131x56x13.8mm and weighs 107 grams.

Nokia 8210 4G With Unisoc T107​ SoC, Wireless FM Radio Launched in India: Price, Specifications
