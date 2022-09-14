Technology News
loading

Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earbuds Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is powered by a Unisoc T107​ SoC.

By Jasmin Jose |  Updated: 14 September 2022 12:04 IST
Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earbuds Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Nokia

Nokia 5710 XpressAudio packs a removable 1,450mAh battery

Highlights
  • Nokia 5710 XpressAudio price in India is set at Rs. 6,499
  • Nokia 5710 XpressAudio sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display
  • Nokia 5710 XpressAudio features a 0.3-megapixel rear camera

Nokia 5710 XpressAudio with inbuilt truly wireless stereo earphones was launched in India on Tuesday. The latest feature phone from Nokia sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display and is powered by a Unisoc T107​ SoC. The handset also houses buttons for music control on both the sides of the screen. The handset features a T9 keyboard underneath the display. The smartphone also comes with a 0.3-megapixel camera at the back. The handset packs a removable 1,450mAh battery. The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is available for purchase via the company's website and will go on sale in other major retail stores on September 19, according to the company.

Nokia 5710 XpressAudio price in India

The newly launched Nokia 5710 XpressAudio price in India is set at Rs. 6,499, while the handset is currently available for purchase at Rs. 4,999 on the company's website. It will be sold in Black and White colour options. As mentioned earlier, the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio can be purchased via the company's website and will go on sale in retail stores on September 19.

Nokia 5710 XpressAudio specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Nokia 5710 XpressAudio sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display. The phone is powered by a Unisoc T107 SoC and runs on Nokia's S30+ OS. To recall, the handset comes with inbuilt wireless earbuds. It is equipped with up to 48MB of RAM along with 128MB of inbuilt storage, which can be expanded up to 32GB via a microSD card slot.

For optics, the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio features a 0.3-megapixel rear camera. The handset comes with two speakers, buttons on either side, for power and volume. The feature phone supports Bluetooth v5 connectivity and a Micro USB port for charging.

The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio packs a removable 1,450mAh battery. The company claims a standby battery life of up to 20 days with dual SIMs using 4G connectivity and talk time of up to 6 hours with two dual SIMs using 4G connectivity. The feature phone weighs 129.1g.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia, Nokia 5710 XpressAudio, Nokia 5710 XpressAudio price in India, Nokia 5710 XpressAudio specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max AnTuTu Scores Suggest 19 Percent Improvement Over Predecessors
JP Morgan Looking to Hire Crypto, Metaverse Specialist Amid Web3 Boom

Related Stories

Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earbuds Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: All Details
  2. Ambrane Glares With Inbuilt Speakers Launched in India: Details
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Begins September 23: All Details Here
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Nothing Phone 1, Pixel 6a Discounts Revealed
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra First Impressions: Checking All the Boxes
  6. Vu Glo LED Ultra-HD TV Series Launched in India: All Details
  7. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Price, Specifications Unveiled Ahead of September 14 Launch
  8. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion First Impressions: A New Flagship Killer in Town
  9. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  10. National Cinema Day Delayed to September 23: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. JBL Quantum 350 Wireless Gaming Headphones With 22-Hour Battery Life Launched in India: All Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy A32 Receives Price Cuts in India, Now Available for as Low as Rs. 18,500
  3. Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable 2-in-1 Laptop With 10.5-Inch Display, Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC Launched: All Details
  4. JP Morgan Looking to Hire Crypto, Metaverse Specialist Amid Web3 Boom
  5. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earbuds Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max AnTuTu Scores Suggest 19 Percent Improvement Over Predecessors
  7. National Cinema Day Postponed to September 23, Movie Tickets Priced at Rs. 75
  8. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications
  9. Babylon Trailer: Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Reunite for a Grand 1920s Hollywood Party
  10. Twitter Shareholders Approve Elon Musk's Takeover Deal Ahead of Upcoming Legal Battle
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.