Nokia 5710 XpressAudio with inbuilt truly wireless stereo earphones was launched in India on Tuesday. The latest feature phone from Nokia sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display and is powered by a Unisoc T107​ SoC. The handset also houses buttons for music control on both the sides of the screen. The handset features a T9 keyboard underneath the display. The smartphone also comes with a 0.3-megapixel camera at the back. The handset packs a removable 1,450mAh battery. The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is available for purchase via the company's website and will go on sale in other major retail stores on September 19, according to the company.

Nokia 5710 XpressAudio price in India

The newly launched Nokia 5710 XpressAudio price in India is set at Rs. 6,499, while the handset is currently available for purchase at Rs. 4,999 on the company's website. It will be sold in Black and White colour options. As mentioned earlier, the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio can be purchased via the company's website and will go on sale in retail stores on September 19.

Nokia 5710 XpressAudio specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Nokia 5710 XpressAudio sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display. The phone is powered by a Unisoc T107 SoC and runs on Nokia's S30+ OS. To recall, the handset comes with inbuilt wireless earbuds. It is equipped with up to 48MB of RAM along with 128MB of inbuilt storage, which can be expanded up to 32GB via a microSD card slot.

For optics, the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio features a 0.3-megapixel rear camera. The handset comes with two speakers, buttons on either side, for power and volume. The feature phone supports Bluetooth v5 connectivity and a Micro USB port for charging.

The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio packs a removable 1,450mAh battery. The company claims a standby battery life of up to 20 days with dual SIMs using 4G connectivity and talk time of up to 6 hours with two dual SIMs using 4G connectivity. The feature phone weighs 129.1g.