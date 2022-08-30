Technology News
Nokia 2660 Flip With Unisoc T107 SoC, 0.3-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Nokia 2660 Flip price in India is set at Rs. 4,699.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 30 August 2022 16:09 IST
Photo Credit: Nokia

Nokia 2660 Flip (pictured) sports a 1.77-inch outer display

Highlights
  • Nokia 2660 Flip features 2.75W charging support
  • The new Nokia phone weighs about 123g
  • Nokia had unveiled the phone in July

Nokia 2660 Flip has launched in India. The flip phone runs on Nokia's Series 30+ OS, and features 4G LTE connectivity. It sports a 2.8-inch primary display with QVGA resolution and a 1.77-inch outer display with QQVGA resolution. It is powered by a Unisoc T107 SoC, paired with 48MB of RAM and 128MB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 32GB via a microSD card. It sports a 0.3-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash light. The Nokia 2660 Flip will be sold in three colour options.

Nokia 2660 Flip price in India, availability

Nokia 2660 Flip has been priced in India at Rs. 4,699 for the sole 48MB RAM + 128MB storage variant. It is currently available via Nokia's website in Black, Blue, and Red colour options, according to the company's website.

The flip phone was initially unveiled by Nokia in July this year. Earlier this month, the Nokia 2660 Flip was launched in select markets, excluding India.

Nokia 2660 Flip specifications

Nokia 2660 Flip is a dual-SIM (Nano) phone with support for 4G connectivity. The flip phone runs on Series 30+ OS. It sports a 2.8-inch primary display with QVGA resolution, and a 1.77-inch out display with QQVGA resolution. It is powered by a Unisoc T107 SoC, coupled with 48MB of RAM and 128MB of inbuilt storage. The storage can be expanded (up to 32GB) via a microSD card. For optics, if features a 0.3-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash.

On the connectivity front, the Nokia 2660 Flip features Bluetooth v4.2 support, a Micro-USB 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It packs a removable battery with 2.75W charging support. The company claims that the phone can offer a maximum standby time of 24.9 days on a single 4G SIM, and features a maximum talk time of 6.5 hours with a single 4G SIM. It measures 18.9 x 108 x 55mm, and weighs about 123g, according to the company.

Comments

Further reading: Nokia, Nokia 2660 Flip, Nokia 2660 Flip price in India, Nokia 2660 Flip specifications
