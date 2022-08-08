Nokia 2660 Flip feature phone was launched in multiple markets by the Nokia brand licensee HMD Global. The new device has a clamshell design and comes in three different colour options. The Nokia 2660 Flip is powered by Unisoc T107 SoC and packs 48MB RAM and 128MB of onboard storage. It has a 2.8-inch QVGA primary display. The Nokia 2660 Flip offers wireless FM streaming support. The new feature phone is backed by a 1,450mAh battery.

Nokia 2660 Flip price in different markets, availability

Price of the Nokia 2660 Flip in the UK has been set at EUR 64.99 (roughly Rs. 5,000). It is offered in Black, Blue and Red shades. In China, the new Nokia feature phone is listed with a price tag of CNY 429 (roughly Rs. 5,000). In France, the phone costs EUR 79.99 (roughly Rs. 6,000)

The company is yet to announce the India pricing and availability of the Nokia 2660 Flip. The phone was announced earlier in July alongside the Nokia 8210 4G and Nokia 5710 XpressAudio.

Nokia 2660 Flip specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 2660 Flip runs on the Series 30+ operating system and features a 2.8-inch QVGA primary display. There is a 1.77-inch QQVGA outside display as well. It is powered by a Unisoc T107 SoC, along with 128MB of RAM and 48MB of onboard storage. The inbuilt storage can be expanded up to 32GB via the dedicated microSD card slot.

The Nokia 2660 Flip features a 0.3-megapixel rear camera with LED flash. It comes with FM radio with support for both wired and wireless mode and an MP3 player. Bluetooth v4.2, 3.5mm audio jack, and micro-USB port are the other connectivity options available on the phone. The company has provided games including Snake, Crossy Road, Tetris, Arrow Master and more on the new feature phone.

The Nokia 2660 Flip packs a 1,450mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 6.3 hours of talk time on a 4G network or up to 20 days of standby time. It measures 108x123x18.9mm and weighs 123 grams.