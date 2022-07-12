Technology News
Nokia 2660 Flip, Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 5710 XpressAudio Feature Phones Announced: Specifications

The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio comes with built-in TWS earphones.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 12 July 2022 12:55 IST
Nokia 2660 Flip, Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 5710 XpressAudio Feature Phones Announced: Specifications

Photo Credit: HMD Global

The feature phones are announced in multiple colour options

Highlights
  • Nokia 2660 Flip comes with clamshell form factor
  • Nokia 8210 4G is a candybar feature phone
  • Nokia 5710 XpressAudio has a slider candybar design

Nokia 2660 Flip, the Nokia 8210 4G, and the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio feature phones were announced globally on Tuesday. The handsets are the latest entrants in a huge lineup of feature phones that Nokia offers in multiple markets. While the Nokia 2660 Flip is clamshell offering, the Nokia 8210 4G sports a bar form factor, and the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio comes with a pair of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds fitted in a slot on the back panel of the handset.

Nokia 2660 Flip, Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 5710 XpressAudio price, availability

The Nokia 2660 Flip, the Nokia 8210 4G, and the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio price in India and availability will released in the coming months.

Nokia 2660 Flip Specifications

The dual-SIM Nokia 2660 Flip runs S30+ OS and sports two displays. There is a 2.8-inch QVGA display on the inside and a 1.77-inch QQVGA display on the outside. The clamshell phone is powered by a Unisoc T107 SoC and it sports a VGA camera. The feature phone gets 128MB inbuilt storage with support for up to 32GB storage via a microSD card. It packs a 1,450mAh battery and comes with FM Radio that has wireless support as well as an MP3 player.

Nokia 8210 4G Specifications

The dual-SIM Nokia 8210 runs S30+ OS and sports a 2.8-inch QVGA display. It has a candybar form factor and the 4G phone gets a Unisoc T107 SoC under the hood. There is a VGA camera, 128MB inbuilt storage with support for up to 32GB storage, a 1,450mAh battery, FM Radio, and an MP3 player.

Nokia 5710 XpressAudio Specifications

Costliest of the lot, the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio smartphone sports a unique design with slider candybar form factor and comes with in-built TWS earbuds. The dual-SIM feature phone also runs S30+ OS and it sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display. Just like the other two offerings, the handset gets a Unisoc T107 SoC, 128MB storage with an option to expand it to up to 32GB. The phone sports a VGA camera along with a flash. It packs a 1,450mAh battery and has an MP3 player.

Comments

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
Nokia 2660 Flip, Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 5710 XpressAudio Feature Phones Announced: Specifications
