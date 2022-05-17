Technology News
loading

Nokia 2.4 Reportedly Gets Android 12 Update With April 2022 Security Patch

The software update is currently available in countries including France and Pakistan.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 17 May 2022 14:20 IST
Nokia 2.4 Reportedly Gets Android 12 Update With April 2022 Security Patch

The Android 12 update on Nokia 2.4 in India is 1.75GB in size

Highlights
  • Nokia 2.4 users in other regions expected to receive Android 12 soon
  • The Android 12 update is nearly 2GB in size
  • Nokia 2.4 was launched in November 2020

Nokia 2.4 has reportedly started receiving the Android 12 update with the April 2022 security patch. The update is currently said to be available in France and is expected to soon reach other parts of the world as it is being rolled out in phases. A Nokia 2.4 user has claimed to have received the Android 12 update in Pakistan as well. The affordable Nokia 2.4 was first introduced in September 2020 and came with Android 10 out of the box. The Nokia handset made its debut in India in November 2020. The smartphone had started received the Android 11 update in April last year.

According to a report, Nokiamob was tipped that the Nokia 2.4 has started receiving the Android 12 update along with the April 2022 security patch. The Android 12 update V3.210 is 1.75GB in size.

The update is said to be currently available in France on the Nokia smartphone and is expected to reach other regions soon as it is being rolled out in phases. It is possible that Nokia 2.4 has received the Android 12 update in other regions too. As seen on Nokia's official forum page, the update has also reportedly reached a user in Pakistan. There is, however, no official confirmation on whether the update has been started rolling out for the Nokia 2.4 users in India.

To recall, the Nokia 2.4 was launched in India in November 2020 and was offered with Android 10. The affordable smartphone came with a dual camera configuration at the back. Only one variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage capacity is available in India with three colour options, Charcoal, Dusk, and Fjord.

According to Nokia's official forum, the Nokia 2.4 had started receiving the Android 11 update in April last year in phases. Countries such as India, US, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, and Denmark were part of the first phase roll out of the update.

A report last year had claimed that multiple Nokia smartphones, including the Nokia 2.4, had started to receive the January 2021 security patch. The smartphone's Android 11 update was about 27.15MB in India.

How's Nokia brand licensee trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nokia 2.4

Nokia 2.4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium looks
  • Decent battery life
  • Lean software with guaranteed updates
  • Bad
  • Below-average cameras
  • Underwhelming performance
  • Weak display brightness, viewing angles
  • Very slow charging
  • A bit pricey
Read detailed Nokia 2.4 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762)
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia, Nokia 2.4, Android 12, Android 11, Android 10
Vivo S15 Series Design Teased in Official Images Ahead of May 19 Launch in China
Stablecoins Market Mayhem: An Isolated Outburst or Are They Losing Their Soul?

Related Stories

Nokia 2.4 Reportedly Gets Android 12 Update With April 2022 Security Patch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Twitter CEO Defends Anti-Bot Efforts, Musk Replies With Poo Emoji
  2. Acharya Gets OTT Release Date on Amazon Prime Video
  3. WhatsApp May No Longer Notify Members When Someone Exits a Group
  4. JBL Tune 230NC True Wireless Earphones Review
  5. iQoo Neo 6 India Launch Tipped for Next Week, Specifications Leaked
  6. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  7. Oppo Reno 8 Series Alleged Render Offers Glimpse at Rear Camera Module
  8. Review: Apex Legends Mobile is a lot like Apex Legends
  9. Snoop Dogg Quips to Buy Twitter as Elon Musk Puts the Deal on Hold
  10. OnePlus Nord 2T Confirmed to Come With MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Dizo Wireless Dash Earphones With Up to 30 Hours Battery Life, Blink Charge Launched in India: Price, Details
  2. Trump Reportedly Has to Wait Before Reposting His Truth Social Posts on Other Platforms
  3. Indian Tablet Market Grew 68 Percent in Q1 2022 With Lenovo on Top: Cybermedia Research
  4. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Will Be Free-to-Play From June 21; Coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox
  5. Sony Reveals Games for Restructured PlayStation Plus Subscription, Ubisoft+ Coming to PS
  6. Scientists Find Way to Measure Mechanical Quantum Systems Without Breaking It Down
  7. Twitter Doesn’t Believe in Free Speech, Hates Elon Musk Takeover: Secret Recording
  8. Asus ZenFone 7, ZenFone 7 Pro Receive Android 12 Update
  9. Nokia 2.4 Reportedly Gets Android 12 Update With April 2022 Security Patch
  10. WhatsApp Spotted Bringing Ability to Silently Exit Groups
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.