Nokia 110 (2022) has been launched in India. The Nokia 110 comes with features including auto call recording and inbuilt rear camera. The feature phone from Nokia comes with a 1,000 mAh battery and offers expandable storage up to 32GB. The handset also sports an inbuilt torch and is pre-loaded with games such as Snake. The Nokia 8210 4G feature phone was also recently launched in India by HMD Global. The 110 (2022) is available for purchase from leading retail stores and e-commerce sites as well as the official website of Nokia.

Nokia 110 (2022) price

The Nokia 110 (2022) hits the Indian market in three colour variants — Charcoal, Cyan, and Rose Gold. The feature phone has been priced at Rs. 1,699 for the Cyan and Charcoal colour options, while the Rose Gold variant has been priced at Rs. 1,799.

The phone is being sold along with a free earphone worth Rs. 299. The Nokia 110 (2022) is available for purchase from leading retail stores and e-commerce sites as well as Nokia's official website.

Nokia 110 (2022) specifications

The Nokia 110 (2022) comes with a slightly updated design compared to the older model. This feature phone from the Finnish company houses an in-built rear camera. It gets a music player along with an auto call recording feature.

For battery, the Nokia 110 (2022) packs a 1,000mAh battery and comes with expandable storage up to 32GB. The company claims that users can store up to 8,000 songs in the handset. The feature phone also comes with FM, built-in torch, and pre-loaded games such as Snakes.

As mentioned earlier, the Nokia 8210 4G feature phone was also launched earlier this week. This handset from Nokia has a bar form factor and comes in two different colour options. It is powered by a Unisoc T107 SoC and packs 48MB RAM and 128MB of onboard storage.