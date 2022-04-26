Technology News
Nokia 105 (2022), Nokia 105 Plus Feature Phones With Wireless FM Launched in India

Nokia 105 (2022), Nokia 105 Plus run on the S30+ operating system.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 26 April 2022 14:44 IST
Nokia 105 (2022), Nokia 105 Plus Feature Phones With Wireless FM Launched in India

Photo Credit: Nokia

The Nokia 105 (2022), Nokia 105 Plus feature classic games like snake

Highlights
  • Nokia 105 (2022), Nokia 105 Plus sport a 1.77-inch display
  • Their battery is said to provide up to 12 hours of talk time
  • The Nokia 105 (2022), Nokia 105 Plus boast a scratch-resistant exterior

Nokia 105 (2022) and Nokia 105 Plus feature phones were launched on Tuesday in India by Nokia brand licensee HMD Global. These two newly launched mobile phones have a durable exterior, which is said to be scratch-resistant. They come with wireless FM streaming support and are equipped with long-lasting batteries, the company claims. The Nokia 105 (2022) boasts similar specs to its predecessor the Nokia 105 (2019), while the all-new Nokia 105 Plus introduces features like expandable storage, auto call recording, an MP3 player, and more.

Nokia 105 (2022), Nokia 105 Plus price, availability

The Nokia 105 (2022) comes in Charcoal or Blue colours and is priced at Rs. 1,299. On the other hand, the Nokia 105 Plus costs Rs 1,399, and is available in Charcoal and Red colours. Both of these feature phones will go on sale through several leading retail stores, e-commerce sites, and the Nokia site. Additionally, the company is also offering a 1-year replacement guarantee on these phones.

Nokia 105 (2022), Nokia 105 Plus specifications

These 2G feature phones have a 1.77-inch screen and run on the S30+ operating system. They have a Micro-USB port for charging and a 3.5mm audio jack. As previously mentioned, these Nokia phones also offer wireless FM streaming support. The Nokia 105 (2022) and the Nokia 105 Plus are fitted with a 'long-lasting' battery (capacity unspecified), which is claimed to provide up to 12 hours of talk time and up to 18 days of standby time. The battery is said to take up to 1.5 hours to get fully charged.

Both of the phones include inbuilt memory that is said to store up to 2,000 contacts and up to 500 SMS messages. They feature a built-in torch and come pre-loaded with classic games like Snake. The Nokia 105 Plus is also compatible with up to 32GB memory cards. In addition, It has an MP3 player and an auto call recording feature.

Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Nokia 105 (2022), Nokia 105 Plus Feature Phones With Wireless FM Launched in India
