Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • MWC 2022: Russian Showcase Blocked, Companies Banned From Attending After Ukraine Invasion

MWC 2022: Russian Showcase Blocked, Companies Banned From Attending After Ukraine Invasion

MWC organisers said they were banning a few Russian companies that have featured in the international list of sanctions over Moscow’s Ukraine invasion.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 February 2022 10:39 IST
MWC 2022: Russian Showcase Blocked, Companies Banned From Attending After Ukraine Invasion

Photo Credit: Mwcbarcelona.com

Conference organisers expect between 40,000 and 60,000 people at the show

Highlights
  • Around 60,000 attendees are expected at MWC 2022
  • Telecoms industry's biggest annual gathering will be held in Barcelona
  • MWC 2022 will begin on February 28

There will be no Russian pavilion at the telecoms industry's biggest annual gathering and a "handful" of Russian firms will be barred from it because of sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, the event's organiser said on Friday.

The organisers of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) condemned Moscow's actions, but have no plans to cancel or postpone the gathering scheduled between February 28 and March 3 in Barcelona, John Hoffman, the chief executive of event organiser GSMA, told Reuters.

"As we see the situation today, we don't see any need or requirement to do that. Of course, it's an evolving situation and we will continue to monitor it," Hoffman said. He said "a handful, a few" Russian companies and their executives would be banned but did not name them, saying the sanctions lists were evolving.

"We are guided by the international sanctions and there are some companies that are identified on the sanction list and those will be barred from participating," he said, adding GSMA would strictly follow the US sanctions as well as others.

Conference organisers expect between 40,000 and 60,000 people at the show, making it one of the biggest in-person events since the start of the pandemic, though still below 2019's numbers.

Hoffman said the figure would probably be closer to 60,000 and attendance would be very high among top executives. Constanti Serrallonga, general manager of Fira de Barcelona, the event's venue, spoke of a good build-up to the gathering. "We are expecting to see an edition that will almost look like a pre-pandemic event."

The Ukraine invasion has not led to any significant hotel cancellations in Barcelona related to the event with the exception of some representatives from eastern Europe, tourism website Hosteltur reported.

For Barcelona's Nobu Hotel the return of a large-format conference meant it could reopen after it remained shut for two years because of the pandemic.

"We expect the Mobile World Congress to meet our expectations, we are setting the tone that Barcelona is back", manager Laurence Dubey said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: MWC 2022, Mobile World Congress 2022, Ukraine, GSMA
Russia to Restrict Facebook Access for 'Censoring' Its Media Over Ukraine Invasion
Nvidia Says It's Investigating a Potential Cyberattack

Related Stories

MWC 2022: Russian Showcase Blocked, Companies Banned From Attending After Ukraine Invasion
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. World’s First NFT Vending Machine Arrives in New York City
  2. Asus 8z Will Launch in India on February 28: What to Expect
  3. The Fame Game Review: Madhuri Dixit’s Netflix Debut Is Superficial and Empty
  4. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G India Launch Date Revealed
  5. Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro Price Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week: Report
  6. From WhatsApp to Grammarly: Ukraine’s Influence on the World of Tech
  7. Oppo Enco X2 TWS Earbuds with Dual Drivers, Hi-Res Audio Launched
  8. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Today: What All to Expect From the Event
  9. Acer Swift 5, Swift 3 Laptops With New 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Debut
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Review: New and Improved
#Latest Stories
  1. Nvidia Says It's Investigating a Potential Cyberattack
  2. MWC 2022: Russian Showcase Blocked, Companies Banned From Attending After Ukraine Invasion
  3. Russia to Restrict Facebook Access for 'Censoring' Its Media Over Ukraine Invasion
  4. Apple-Supplier TSMC Agrees to Join Taiwan in Enforcing Sanctions on Russia After Ukraine Invasion
  5. Clubhouse Voice Rooms Now Gives You the Option to Chat via Text Too
  6. MyGov CEO Says India Will Set Up Centres for Transformational Artificial Intelligence
  7. Vivo X Note Specifications Leaked, Said to Feature 7-Inch AMOLED Display
  8. Airtel to Acquire Vodafone’s 4.7 Percent Indus Towers Stake if Funds Are Used for Vi
  9. Ukraine Asks for South Korea Cybersecurity Aid Amid Russia Invasion
  10. Nubia Z40 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, New Sony IMX787 Primary Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.