Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • MTS, Russia’s Biggest Mobile Operator, Begins Selling Discounted and Used Smartphones Amid Inflation

MTS, Russia’s Biggest Mobile Operator, Begins Selling Discounted and Used Smartphones Amid Inflation

MTS is offering smartphones from Huawei, Honor , Xiaomi, and Samsung for up to 50 percent less than new devices.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 May 2022 16:14 IST
MTS, Russia’s Biggest Mobile Operator, Begins Selling Discounted and Used Smartphones Amid Inflation

A logo of MTS mobile phone operator is seen on a building in central Moscow, Russia

Highlights
  • Sales of Chinese smartphone brands in Russia doubled
  • MTS is offering smartphones from Chinese brands Huawei, Honor, and Xiaomi
  • Inflation is hovering above 17 percent

Russia's biggest mobile operator MTS said on Tuesday it has started selling discounted and used smartphones, offering Russian consumers cheaper alternatives as inflation bites and Western brands suspend shipments.

Apple paused all product sales in Russia in early March, one of many Western companies to distance itself from Moscow since it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24 in what it called a special military operation.

Sales of Chinese smartphone brands in Russia doubled in the first two weeks of March, Kommersant newspaper reported at the time.

Now, MTS is offering smartphones from Chinese brands Huawei, Honor, and Xiaomi, as well as South Korean producer Samsung, for up to 50 percent less than new devices at its Moscow stores and online. MTS said the brands offered and locations where they are sold would be expanded.

"This is a good opportunity for our company to offer consumers an additional way to save on purchases of quality gadgets," said Pavel Sukhovarov, head of MTS' retail network development, who said consumers could now buy used gadgets at bargain prices.

Inflation is hovering above 17 percent, eating into Russians' purchasing power, although the central bank has said the firming rouble and a decline in recently elevated consumer demand are helping to put the brakes on.

Discounted devices that MTS is selling include models that were returned within two weeks or have a packaging defect, and will come with a 90-day warranty.

The telecoms company last week reported a 76.2 percent year-on-year drop in first-quarter net profit to RUB 3.9 billion (roughly Rs. 530 crore) which it blamed in part on higher interest rates.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MTS
IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva Suggests People Not Abandon Crypto After Terra’s Brutal Crash

Related Stories

MTS, Russia’s Biggest Mobile Operator, Begins Selling Discounted and Used Smartphones Amid Inflation
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Uber Starts Showing Trip Destinations to Drivers to Reduce Cancellations
  2. Moto E32s India Launch Date Tipped; Render, Specifications Leak
  3. Redmi Note 11T Pro+, Redmi Note 11T Pro Now Official: All Details
  4. Mi Smart Band 7 and Redmi Buds 4 Pro Launched: All Details
  5. Canon EOS R7, EOS R10 Mirrorless Cameras Launched in India: Details
  6. DigiLocker Can Now Be Accessed on WhatsApp: How to Use
  7. Oppo Pad Air Tablet, Enco R TWS Earbuds Launched: Details
  8. Realme Pad X Launch Set for May 26: Specifications, Design Teased
  9. Sony Bravia X80K Smart TV Series With Dolby Atmos Debuts in India
  10. Xiaomi TV ES Pro 86-Inch With 120Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision Debuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi Smart Band 7 With AMOLED Display, Redmi Buds 4 Pro With Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life Launched: Details
  2. RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition (2022) With 2.5K Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Meta Expands 3D Avatars to Instagram Stories and DM in India, Rolls Out Improved Avatars on Facebook and Messenger
  4. Realme Pad X Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch, Will Get an 11-Inch Display
  5. Netflix to Release Darlings Starring Alia Bhatt Later This Year, Quirky Video Reveals
  6. Redmi Note 11T Pro+, Redmi Note 11T Pro With Dimensity 8100 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. eBay Debuts Sports-Themed NFT Collection on Polygon, Tezos-Based ‘OneOf’
  8. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Issues Crypto Warning After Terra's LUNA, UST Collapse
  9. Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho Receiving Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update, May 2022 Security Patch: Report
  10. iPhone 14 Selfie Camera to Cost 3 Times More Than Older Models, Apple Onboards LG Innotek: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.