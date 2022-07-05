Technology News
Motorola X30 Pro Primary Camera to Feature 1/1.22-Inch Sensor: Lenovo Executive

Motorola X30 Pro is expected to launch as Motorola Edge 30 Ultra outside of China.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 5 July 2022 19:32 IST
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ OnLeaks

Moto X30 Pro is said to launch as Motorola Edge 30 Ultra outside of China

  • Moto X30 Pro may come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • Motorola is expected to launch it in China in July
  • This is a China-specific model

Motorola had recently announced that it will be launching a new flagship smartphone called the Moto X30 Pro in China. Now, a Lenovo executive has announced the specifications regarding the sensor size of the smartphone. The primary camera of the Moto X30 Pro will use a 1/1.22-inch sensor, which could be Samsung's 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP1 sensor. The smartphone is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 125W fast charging support.

Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo Mobile China, shared on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo that Motorola will launch the Moto X30 Pro with a primary camera that uses a 1/1.22-inch sensor. The above-mentioned sensor could be Samsung's 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP1 sensor as both share the same size.

The company recently announced that it will be launching the Moto X30 Pro in China soon. The flagship smartphone is said to be a China-specific model. The company also revealed that the cameras on the smartphone will feature 35mm, 50mm, and 85mm focal lengths. Motorola is yet to announce other details about the Moto X30 Pro. The smartphone is said to launch as Motorola Edge 30 Ultra outside of China.

Motorola had earlier shared a teaser of an upcoming flagship smartphone that will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The company also teased that the smartphone may launch in July in China and will come equipped with a 200-megapixel camera.

According to a recent report, the Moto X30 Pro had surfaced on the China 3C website that suggested that the smartphone will feature 125W fast charging support. The smartphone is said to get a 5,000mAh battery, and a 6.67-inch OLED display with HD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The Moto X30 Pro may also get a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It is expected to come in 8GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB inbuilt storage options.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Moto X30 Pro, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Motorola Moto X30 Pro specifications
