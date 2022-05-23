Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Flagship With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 200 Megapixel Camera Confirmed to Launch Soon in China Soon

Motorola Flagship With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 200-Megapixel Camera Confirmed to Launch Soon in China Soon

Motorola's upcoming flagship smartphone confirmed to feature a 200-megapixel camera.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 23 May 2022 19:16 IST
Motorola Flagship With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 200-Megapixel Camera Confirmed to Launch Soon in China Soon

Photo Credit: Weibo

Motorola has teased the launch of a new smartphone in China in July

Highlights
  • Motorola's upcoming phone may debut as Motorola Edge X30 Pro in China
  • The smartphone could come as Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in other markets
  • Motorola's upcoming phone will use Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor

Motorola has confirmed the launch of a new smartphone in China in July. This Motorola smartphone is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and will have a 200-megapixel camera. It could be a new flagship model by the Lenovo-owned company, which is said to be called the Motorola Edge X30 Pro in China. The phone could be launched in other regions under the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra moniker. Previous rumours indicate that Motorola's upcoming smartphone could use the 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor.

Motorola has confirmed the launch of a new smartphone in China in July by sharing teasers on Weibo. The images confirm that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and will feature a 200-megapixel camera. As mentioned above, the upcoming smartphone may be launched as the Motorola Edge X30 Pro in China and as the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in other markets.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra specifications (rumoured)

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra smartphone is tipped to sport a 6.67-inch HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The Dual-SIM smartphone may run on Android 12 out of the box and is said to come in two RAM and storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB.

The highlight of this phone will be the 200-megapixel rear camera that is said to use the Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor. This sensor will reportedly be used in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone as well. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra's triple rear camera system is tipped to include two 50-megapixel snappers and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone is expected to get a 60-megapixel shooter.

Motorola's upcoming flagship phone is also said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Edge X30 Pro, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Android 12
Unlawful Crypto Mining Unearthed in Russia’s Oldest Prison, Warden Accused of Electricity Theft
Vi Brings New International Roaming Packs With Unlimited Data and Calls Starting at Rs. 599

Related Stories

Motorola Flagship With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 200-Megapixel Camera Confirmed to Launch Soon in China Soon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Pad X Launch Set for May 26: Specifications, Design Teased
  2. WhatsApp to No Longer Support iPhone Models Running iOS 10, iOS 11
  3. iQoo Neo 6 Launch in India Set for May 31: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. New Realme Pad Tablet Officially Teased, Pad X 5G Pre-Reservations Begin
  5. Lenovo Yoga 7000 Smart Projector With Dual 10W Speakers Unveiled
  6. Infinix Hot 12 Play Budget Smartphone With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Vivo X80 Pro First Impressions: A Worthy Upgrade?
  8. DigiLocker Can Now Be Accessed on WhatsApp: How to Use
  9. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  10. HP Spectre x360 16 (2022), Spectre x360 13.5 2-in-1 Laptops Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Vi Brings New International Roaming Packs With Unlimited Data and Calls Starting at Rs. 599
  2. Xbox Game Pass: Dates Revealed for Assassin’s Creed Origins, For Honor: Marching Fire Edition
  3. Motorola Flagship With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 200-Megapixel Camera Confirmed to Launch Soon in China Soon
  4. Unlawful Crypto Mining Unearthed in Russia’s Oldest Prison, Warden Accused of Electricity Theft
  5. Uber Starts Showing Upfront Destination Info to Drivers to Reduce Cancellations, But There's a Catch
  6. SWIFT Partners with Capgemini to Test Cross-Border CBDC Interoperability
  7. Corsair Voyager a1600 AMD Advantage Edition Unveiled as Company's First-Ever Gaming Laptop
  8. "Mirror World" Could be Behind One Of Space’s Mysteries: Study
  9. NASA Satellite Captures Unique View of Total Lunar Eclipse That Occurred on May 15
  10. Meta Says Will Share More Political, Social-Issue Advertisements Targeting Data in Public Database
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.