Motorola Razr 3 has been part of a couple of leaks and rumours from the past few months. It was earlier tipped to pack a 2,800mAh battery, the same battery capacity offered by the Motorola Razr 5G. Now in a new development, a Motorola executive has reportedly denied this rumour. He has also teased the lock screen of the smartphone on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. The clamshell foldable smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It could come with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and feature a 120Hz refresh rate display.

Earlier, tipster Digital Chat Station suggested that the Motorola Razr 3 will feature a 2,800mAh battery. As per a report by MyDrivers, Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group has reportedly denied this rumour on Weibo saying that the 2,800mAh battery is the specification of the previous generation Razr phone. Based on this, it is safe to speculate that the upcoming Motorola foldable smartphone could sport a slightly larger battery. He has also reportedly teased the lock screen of the smartphone.

As per past leaks, the Motorola Razr 3 will feature an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The primary screen could have a full-HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset could pack a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup capable of recording ultra-HD videos at 60 fps. It is tipped to include a 32-megapixel Omnivision sensor in the front that can record full-HD videos at 120 fps.

The Motorola Razr 3 has been tipped to launch in Europe with a price tag of EUR 1,149 (roughly Rs. 94,300). The smartphone may arrive in Quartz Black and Tranquil Blue colour options. The original Motorola Razr was unveiled globally in November 2019, while the Motorola Razr 5G was globally launched in September 2020.