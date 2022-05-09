Technology News
Motorola Razr 3 aka Maven Leaked in Photos, Resembles Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Motorola Maven is said to sport a ‘boxier and more squared off’ design.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 9 May 2022 13:25 IST
Motorola Razr 3 aka Maven Leaked in Photos, Resembles Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 3 aka Maven will feature a dual camera set up
  • It is expected to come in two colour options
  • Motorola Razr 3 aka Maven also expected to get an AMOLED display

Motorola Maven, thought to be the upcoming foldable Razr-branded smartphone from the Lenovo-owned brand, has leaked in photos from a reliable tipster. The Maven will be the third-generation handset from Razr, and there have been a few leaks about the Motorola Razr 3 in the past. The latest report claims smartphone will bear a greater resemblance to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 than to the Razr or the Razr 5G handsets. The Motorola Maven is expected to sport a dual rear camera setup and is said to come with different memory configurations. The China release of the handset will reportedly precede the global rollout. The foldable smartphone from Motorola will be available in two colour options. The Motorola Razr 3 was first teased in December.

The Motorola Razr 3 is said to be codenamed Maven, as per a report in collaboration with Evan Blass aka @evleaks and 91Mobiles. The handset is said to be heading for a summer release. Photos of the smartphone were obtained by the publication as well. The photos indicate that the Maven will sport a "boxier and more squared off" design as compared to its predecessors, and more closely resemble the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. For optics, the handset will feature a dual camera setup. The foldable smartphone is expected to come in two colour options — Quartz Black and Tranquil Blue.

moto razr 3 91mobiles s

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

 

Motorola Razr 3 aka Maven availability (expected)

As we mentioned, the Motorola Razr 3 was first teased in December. Alongside the teaser, a couple of leaks had tipped availability and specifications. The smartphone was expected to hit shelves by June. However, the latest report claims the Motorola Maven aka Motorola Razr 3 is said to first hit the Chinese markets in late July or early August, before being launched globally. The first Motorola Razr had a global launch in November 2019, while Motorola Razr 5G was globally launched in September 2020.

Motorola Razr 3 aka Maven specifications (expected)

A previous report had said that Motorola Razr 3 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The SoC is said to be paired with 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM along with 128, 256, or 512GB of onboard storage. The handset is also expected to get an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it is said to come with NFC support, an unnamed secondary display, and support for ultra-wideband (UWB).

There were also suggestions that Motorola Razr 3 will get a full-HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. As mentioned earlier, it is also said to get a dual rear camera setup — a 50-megapixel primary lens and a 13-megapixel macro sensor. The front camera is expected to be a 32-megapixel Omnivision sensor. The cameras are also said to be able to record ultra-HD videos at 60 fps. The rear camera is expected to record a full-HD at 120 fps.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Maven, Motorola Maven specifications, Motorola Razr 3, Motorola Razr 3 Specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Oyo Says It Has Acquired Europe-Based Direct Booker Valued at $5.5 Million

